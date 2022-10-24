CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Man wanted in Rock Island County on a probation violation arrested

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A man wanted in Rock Island County was apprehended, according to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities.

Jack Hillburn, 34, was wanted in Rock Island County for probation violation on a charge of delivery/possession of meth with intent to deliver.

Hillburn was apprehended in Henry County, Illinois, according to Crime Stoppers.

