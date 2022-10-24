CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Woman wanted in Scott Co. for failing to appear arrested in Texas

Paige Lafary, 30, was wanted by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office for failing to appear in court on theft charges. She is also wanted for failing to appear in court in Dewitt and Clinton.(KWQC/ Crime Stoppers)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A woman wanted in Scott County was arrested on Oct. 22 in Tarrant County, Texas, according to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities.

Paige Lafary, 30, was wanted by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office for failing to appear in court on theft charges. She is also wanted for failing to appear in court in Dewitt and Clinton.

Lafary was arrested on the warrant and new crimes in Texas, Crime Stoppers said.

