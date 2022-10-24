Police: Davenport man arrested after eluding police, crash Sunday

By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 2:22 PM CDT
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was arrested after police say he eluded police and crashed in Davenport Sunday.

Brett L. Roelandt, 31, is charged with eluding, a Class D felony; felon in possession of a weapon, a Class D felony; fifth-degree theft, a serious misdemeanor; interference with official acts, a serious misdemeanor; and other citations.

According to an arrest affidavit:

The Davenport Police Department attempted to stop a 2011 red Chevy Impala driven by Roelandt with no plates at West 35th Street and Harrison Street around 12:40 a.m. Sunday for no registration.

Roelandt did not stop for a marked police car with lights on. Officers said he was going 25 mph or more over the posted speed limit.

Roelandt was going the wrong way on a one-way for several blocks until crashing. He got out of the car and ran from the police.

Police said they found two fully loaded guns inside the car, one of the guns was found to be stolen. Marijuana was also found in the car.

Roelandt has been previously convicted of first-degree theft and assault while participating in a felony in Scott County, according to the affidavit.

Roelandt is being held in the Scott County Jail on a $50,000 cash-only bond, according to court records. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 3 at the Scott County courthouse.

