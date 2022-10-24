The Judds coming to Vibrant Arena

MOLINE, Ill(KWQC) - The Judds: The Final Tour will be coming to the Vibrant Arena in Moline on February 10, 2023.

According to a press release, “Country music icon, Wynonna Judd, appeared on the TODAY Show this morning with a special announcement - The Judds: The Final Tour will be continuing on in 2023 thanks to the overwhelming love and support of fans.”

Special guests such as Ashley McBryde, Brandi Carlile, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town, and Martina Mcbride will be returning for the second run as well.

Pre-sale tickets are available to Citi Card Members beginning Oct. 24 at 10 am.

Tickets go on sale Nov. 4 at 10 am.

To buy tickets and for more information click here.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.