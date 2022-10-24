Large house fire on 18th Street in East Moline

EAST MOLINE, Ill., (KWQC) - A large fire has been reported on 18th Street at a house in East Moline. According to officials, there were three people inside and all got out safely.

As of about 8 p.m. Sunday night, no flames were seen by a TV6 crew. Fire crews remain on the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

TV6 is working to find out more information and will bring updates when available.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.