Large house fire on 18th Street in East Moline

By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
EAST MOLINE, Ill., (KWQC) - A large fire has been reported on 18th Street at a house in East Moline. According to officials, there were three people inside and all got out safely.

As of about 8 p.m. Sunday night, no flames were seen by a TV6 crew. Fire crews remain on the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

TV6 is working to find out more information and will bring updates when available.

