Man fatally shot in Ohio, Illinois, deputies say

OHIO, Ill. (KWQC) - A man is in custody after deputies say a man was fatally shot Sunday in Ohio, Illinois.

The Bureau County Sheriff’s Office responded around 6 p.m. Sunday to a report of a 10-month-old child taken by a non-custodial parent in the 300 block of West Railroad Street, Ohio, Illinois, according to a media release.

Before deputies arrived, a 69-year-old man was found dead near the intersection of West Railroad and Elm streets, deputies said.

Matthew J. Pairadee, 31, was identified by deputies while driving a vehicle into the garage at his home in the 200 block of East Long Street, deputies said.

Deputies got a search warrant after Pairadee barricaded himself in the basement of the house, according to the release. After several hours of negotiations with deputies and the Illinois State Police, chemical agents were put into the house and Pairadee was arrested.

Pairadee is being held at the Bureau County Jail pending charges, deputies said.

The investigation is ongoing, according to the release.

Ohio Community Schools canceled class Monday due to the investigation, school officials said. The school will be open Tuesday, with extra social work support available.

