Man fatally shot in Ohio, Illinois, deputies say

Ohio, Illinois schools closed Monday for an investigation in area
The Bureau County Sheriff’s Office responded around 6 p.m. Sunday to a report of a 10-month-old...
The Bureau County Sheriff’s Office responded around 6 p.m. Sunday to a report of a 10-month-old child taken by a non-custodial parent in the 300 block of West Railroad Street, Ohio, Illinois, according to a media release.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OHIO, Ill. (KWQC) - A man is in custody after deputies say a man was fatally shot Sunday in Ohio, Illinois.

The Bureau County Sheriff’s Office responded around 6 p.m. Sunday to a report of a 10-month-old child taken by a non-custodial parent in the 300 block of West Railroad Street, Ohio, Illinois, according to a media release.

Before deputies arrived, a 69-year-old man was found dead near the intersection of West Railroad and Elm streets, deputies said.

Matthew J. Pairadee, 31, was identified by deputies while driving a vehicle into the garage at his home in the 200 block of East Long Street, deputies said.

Deputies got a search warrant after Pairadee barricaded himself in the basement of the house, according to the release. After several hours of negotiations with deputies and the Illinois State Police, chemical agents were put into the house and Pairadee was arrested.

Pairadee is being held at the Bureau County Jail pending charges, deputies said.

The investigation is ongoing, according to the release.

Ohio Community Schools canceled class Monday due to the investigation, school officials said. The school will be open Tuesday, with extra social work support available.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Structure fire in East Moline
Large house fire on 18th Street in East Moline
Officials in Tennessee say a skydiver died after an incident occurred during a high school...
Skydiver dies after incident during high school football pregame show
A Muscatine County fire near Bayfield Road.
Sheriff: Several farm buildings, equipment, destroyed by fire in Muscatine
Police lights generic.
Man dead following overnight shooting in Rock Island

Latest News

The Rock Island County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man fatally shot in Rock...
Coroner releases name of man fatally shot in Rock Island
Davenport man arrested after eluding police, crash Sunday Brett L. Roelandt, 31, is charged...
Police: Davenport man arrested after eluding police, crash Sunday
Paige Lafary, 30, was wanted by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office for failing to appear in...
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Woman wanted in Scott Co. for failing to appear arrested in Texas
First Alert Forecast Monday Afternoon 10/24: More rain on the way
The Illinois Quad City Civic Center Authority Thursday announced that the facility will become...
The Judds coming to Vibrant Arena