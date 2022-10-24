Monday Morning Jumpstart: KT3 Fitness

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - If you find your fitness journey is hitting a plateau, sometimes it is worth it to call in a professional!

It’s time now for your Monday Morning Jumpstart where we introduce you to local health, wellness, and fitness professionals.

Kyle Huebner, owner and trainer at KT3 Fitness, joins Morgan on QCT at 11.

912 4th Street Fulton, IL

303 N. Main St. Port Byron, IL

Website: https://www.kt3fitness.com/

