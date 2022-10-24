More rain later Monday through Tuesday

Some locations could receive 1″+
Look for several dry hours this morning and afternoon, before the rain returns this evening.
By Kyle Kiel
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- After a break in the rain with some sunshine this morning, more clouds move in this afternoon and rain will overspread the area. As a cold front approaches from the west, the most widespread rain moves into eastern Iowa and western Illinois after sunset.

Rain will continue into Tuesday, especially near the Quad Cities and locations east of the Mississippi River. Rainfall totals will be 0.50″ to 1″ with some locations potentially receiving more than 1″. High temperatures Tuesday will hold steady in the 50s with a brisk north wind 10-20 mph.

High pressure settles in Wednesday bringing plenty of sunshine, but temperatures will be cooler the rest of the week with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

TODAY: Cloudy, breezy and mild with a chance for showers, mainly afternoon. High: 75°. Wind: S 10-20+ mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with rain. Low: 48°. Wind: VAR 5-15+ mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler with showers likely. High: 55°. Wind: N 10-20 mph.

