Ohio, Illinois schools closed following investigation in area

OHIO, Ill. (KWQC) - Ohio Community Schools are closed Monday following an investigation in the area.

According to a Facebook post from the Ohio Community Schools, the Bureau County Sheriff’s Office has told the school a suspect is in custody, and there is no longer a threat to the community.

The school canceled class Monday due to the investigation, school officials said. The school will be open Tuesday.

TV6 has reached out to the Bureau County Sheriff’s Office for more information.

This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.

