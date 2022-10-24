Ohio, Illinois schools closed following investigation in area

Ohio Community Schools are closed following an investigation in the area.
Ohio Community Schools are closed following an investigation in the area.(MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OHIO, Ill. (KWQC) - Ohio Community Schools are closed Monday following an investigation in the area.

According to a Facebook post from the Ohio Community Schools, the Bureau County Sheriff’s Office has told the school a suspect is in custody, and there is no longer a threat to the community.

The school canceled class Monday due to the investigation, school officials said. The school will be open Tuesday.

TV6 has reached out to the Bureau County Sheriff’s Office for more information.

This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials in Tennessee say a skydiver died after an incident occurred during a high school...
Skydiver dies after incident during high school football pregame show
A Muscatine County fire near Bayfield Road.
Sheriff: Several farm buildings, equipment, destroyed by fire in Muscatine
Structure fire in East Moline
Large house fire on 18th Street in East Moline
Police lights generic.
Man dead following overnight shooting in Rock Island
Crews responded late Friday afternoon to a structure fire in Clinton County.
Crews respond to fire in Clinton County Friday afternoon

Latest News

Your First Alert Forecast
Structure fire in East Moline
Large house fire on 18th Street in East Moline
Structure fire in East Moline
East Moline fire
Rain tonight