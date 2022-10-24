Opening statements to begin in Harvey Weinstein’s Los Angeles trial

Harvey Weinstein goes on trial in Los Angeles on charges of rape and sexual assault. (Source: CNN/GETTY/KABC/BILL ROBLES/KFSN/UNIVERSAL)
By ANDREW DALTON
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Opening statements are set for Monday in the Los Angeles trial of Harvey Weinstein.

Already a serving a 23-year sentence for a conviction in New York, the 70-year-old former movie magnate is charged with four counts of rape and seven other counts of sexual assault in a trial that is expected to last six weeks.

A jury of nine men and three women was seated Thursday.

Weinstein is more than two years into a sentence for a 2020 conviction for rape and sexual assault in New York. The state’s highest court has agreed to hear his appeal in that case.

In Los Angeles, Weinstein faces a trial in the city where he was once a colossus during Hollywood’s awards season and at the Oscars. The five accusers who will testify in the case are expected to be identified only as Jane Doe. Jennifer Siebel Newsom, an actor and documentary filmmaker who is married to California Gov. Gavin Newsom, is among the accusers.

The Associated Press does not normally name people who say they’ve been sexually abused unless they’ve agreed to be named publicly, as Newsom has through her attorney.

The trial opened two weeks ago with jury selection, five years after women’s stories about him gave massive momentum to the #MeToo movement.

___

Follow AP Entertainment Writer Andrew Dalton on Twitter: twitter.com/andyjamesdalton

___

For more on the Harvey Weinstein trial, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/harvey-weinstein

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Structure fire in East Moline
Large house fire on 18th Street in East Moline
Officials in Tennessee say a skydiver died after an incident occurred during a high school...
Skydiver dies after incident during high school football pregame show
A Muscatine County fire near Bayfield Road.
Sheriff: Several farm buildings, equipment, destroyed by fire in Muscatine
Ohio Community Schools are closed following an investigation in the area.
Ohio, Illinois schools closed following investigation in area
Police lights generic.
Man dead following overnight shooting in Rock Island

Latest News

The trial is expected to center on the actions and testimony of longtime Trump Organization...
Jury selection begins in Trump Organization tax fraud trial
Attorney General Merrick Garland and other Department of Justice leaders will hold a press...
2 Chinese officers charged in plot to obstruct Huawei probe, DOJ announces
FILE - Kelli Ward, chair of the Arizona Republican Party, holds a news conference in Phoenix,...
Appeals court OKs Jan. 6 panel subpoena to Arizona GOP chair
FILE - Students hug at a memorial at Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich., Dec. 1, 2021. Ethan...
Michigan teen pleads guilty to killing 4 in school shooting
FILE - A small group, including Stephanie Batchelor, left, sits on the steps of the Georgia...
Trial over Georgia’s restrictive abortion law begins