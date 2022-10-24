Police: 2 injured in Burlington shooting

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Two people were injured after police say there was a shooting in Burlington Saturday.

Burlington police responded around 12:01 a.m. Saturday to the area of 9th and Locust streets for a report of shots fired, according to a media release.

Officer said they found shell casings and blood in the area.

Shortly after an area hospital reported a 17-year-old and 21-year-old with gunshot wounds checked into the emergency room, police said. The two people had been taken to the hospital by private vehicle with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

According to police, there was an altercation before the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

Police ask anyone with information regarding this investigation to call the Burlington Police Department at 319-753-8375 or Crime Stoppers at 319-753-6835.

