Police: Rock Island man was arrested on drug charges

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Rock Island man was arrested on drug charges in Davenport Monday.

Preston R. Orr, 26, is charged with controlled substance violation, a Class D felony; failure to affix drug stamp, a Class D Felony; interference with officials acts - bodily injury, a serious misdemeanor; person ineligible to carry dangerous weapons, a serious misdemeanor.

According to an arrest affidavit:

Davenport police around 12:22 a.m. Monday saw a gray Volkswagen Jetta driving recklessly westbound on 15th Street from Warren Street that lost control and wrecked into a house in the 1300 block of West 15th Street.

Two people were seen running from the car in different directions. Orr was chased by police and was later arrested. An officer cut their knee during the chase.

Orr had $2,714 in mostly small denominations in his front pocket.

A black backpack was found next to the car with 310.25 grams of marijuana in a clear plastic bag and 259.55g of marijuana in a black “Bompton Berries” plastic bag.

Inside the car, police found 76.6g of marijuana in a yellow “Gorilla Glue” brand package and 42.75g of marijuana in a clear plastic bag. In a black duffel inside the car were three large empty black vacuum-sealed bags, an empty yellow Gorilla Glue brand bag, and 5.45g of marijuana in a clear plastic bag.

Police found multiple empty vacuum-sealed bags inside the car and a customized functioning black digital scale with marijuana residue.

During the search of the car, police said they found a loaded pistol, according to the affidavit.

A preliminary Hearing is scheduled for Nov. 10 at the Scott County Courthouse, according to court records.

