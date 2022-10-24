Rain moves back into the region Monday

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Our windy and warm weekend has now come to an end, and it’s time to face reality with a few changes in the weather picture for the work week. We’re talking rain!

A cold front approaching from the west will move into the region Monday morning, with spotty showers ahead of the system.

As the front tracks east we’ll see more widespread (and much-needed) rain developing by evening and continuing overnight. Some areas could get up to 1″+ of precipitation.

Tuesday will bring more wet weather, as showers linger across the region.

Rain will exit late Tuesday night, followed by cooler 50′s through the week into next weekend.

TODAY: Cloudy, breezy and mild with a chance for showers, mainly afternoon. High: 75°. Wind: S 10-20+ mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with moderate to heavy showers overnight. Low: 48°. Wind: Bec. W 10-15+ mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler with showers likely. High: 59°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

