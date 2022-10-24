Rain Moves Back Into The Region Today

Some locations could receive 1″ or more of precipitation
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 5:34 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Our windy and warm weekend has now come to an end, and it’s time to face reality with a few changes in the weather picture for the work week. We’re talking rain! A cold front approaching from the west will move into the region this morning, with spotty showers ahead of the system. As the front tracks east we’ll see more widespread (and much needed) rain developing by evening and continuing overnight. Some areas could get up to 1″+ of precipitation. Tuesday will bring more wet weather, as showers linger across the region. Rain will exit Tuesday night, followed by cooler 50′s through next weekend

TODAY:  Cloudy, breezy and mild with a chance for showers, mainly afternoon. High: 75°. Wind: S 10-20+ mph.

TONIGHT:  Cloudy with moderate to heavy showers overnight. Low: 48°. Wind: Bec. W 10-15+ mph.

TUESDAY:  Mostly cloudy and cooler with showers likely. High: 59°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

