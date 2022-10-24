Redrick Terry to join KWQC-TV6 Evening News Team

KWQC is pleased to announce Quad Cities Today anchor, Redrick Terry is joining the TV6 Evening...
KWQC is pleased to announce Quad Cities Today anchor, Redrick Terry is joining the TV6 Evening News Team, on the 6 and 10 p.m. newscasts.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - KWQC is pleased to announce Quad Cities Today anchor, Redrick Terry, is joining the TV6 Evening News Team, on the 6 and 10 p.m. newscasts.

Terry replaces David Nelson who decided to leave for personal reasons. Terry previously co-anchored Quad Cities Today.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to promote Redrick to our 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. newscasts. His connection and dedication to our community are just a few of the reasons I’m excited to see him take on this new leadership role at TV6,” said Anne Hughes, KWQC TV6 News Director.

Terry was born and raised in Rock Island. He attended Rock Island High School and majored in Broadcasting at Western Illinois University. News has long been a passion of Terry’s, growing up watching TV6 news and eventually deciding to turn that passion into a career. In addition, to news, Terry also does play-by-play for several schools and teams around the Quad Cities area. Terry came to TV6 after four and a half years at WHBF in Rock Island.

Terry is also the anchor of Insight, an hour-long program focused on the Quad Cities business landscape that airs Sunday mornings at 8 a.m. on TV6. He also contributes and co-anchors “Real Conversations,” a program that focuses on topics and issues important to our black community here in the Quad Cities.

Terry will begin co-anchoring KWQC TV-6 News at 6 and 10 p.m. on Oct. 24.

RELATED
David Nelson departs KWQC after 13 years

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Bureau County Sheriff’s Office responded around 6 p.m. Sunday to a report of a 10-month-old...
Man fatally shot in Ohio, Illinois, deputies say
Structure fire in East Moline
Large house fire on 18th Street in East Moline
Officials in Tennessee say a skydiver died after an incident occurred during a high school...
Skydiver dies after incident during high school football pregame show
A Muscatine County fire near Bayfield Road.
Sheriff: Several farm buildings, equipment, destroyed by fire in Muscatine
Police lights generic.
Man dead following overnight shooting in Rock Island

Latest News

One person dead after shooting in Ohio, Illinois
OHIO IL SHOOTING
Davenport man wins 25k every year for life
Candidate Scott Co. Supervisor
Scott County Supervisor candidate Jean Dickson
Jack Hillburn, 34, is wanted in Rock Island County for probation violation on a charge of...
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Man wanted in Rock Island County on a probation violation arrested