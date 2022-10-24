Redrick Terry to join KWQC-TV6 Evening News Team

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - KWQC is pleased to announce Quad Cities Today anchor, Redrick Terry, is joining the TV6 Evening News Team, on the 6 and 10 p.m. newscasts.

Terry replaces David Nelson who decided to leave for personal reasons. Terry previously co-anchored Quad Cities Today.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to promote Redrick to our 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. newscasts. His connection and dedication to our community are just a few of the reasons I’m excited to see him take on this new leadership role at TV6,” said Anne Hughes, KWQC TV6 News Director.

Terry was born and raised in Rock Island. He attended Rock Island High School and majored in Broadcasting at Western Illinois University. News has long been a passion of Terry’s, growing up watching TV6 news and eventually deciding to turn that passion into a career. In addition, to news, Terry also does play-by-play for several schools and teams around the Quad Cities area. Terry came to TV6 after four and a half years at WHBF in Rock Island.

Terry is also the anchor of Insight, an hour-long program focused on the Quad Cities business landscape that airs Sunday mornings at 8 a.m. on TV6. He also contributes and co-anchors “Real Conversations,” a program that focuses on topics and issues important to our black community here in the Quad Cities.

Terry will begin co-anchoring KWQC TV-6 News at 6 and 10 p.m. on Oct. 24.

