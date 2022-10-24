State police release name of armed suspect shot by officer in Morrison

MORRISON, Ill. (KWQC) - A man who police say was shot by an Illinois State Police officer early Friday has been identified as 48-year-old Aaron Linke, state police said Monday.

A spokeswoman for ISP did not release his condition.

Around 5:30 p.m. Friday, state police assisted the Blackhawk Area Task Force in executing a search warrant at a home in the 600 block of North Cherry Street, state police said.

The search warrant was for possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and possession of contraband in a penal institution, according to state police.

Once inside, officers heard gunshots from within the home. During a search, officers encountered Linke, who was the subject of the search warrant, according to state police.

An ISP officer fired at Linke, who was armed, state police said. He was taken to an area hospital.

Officers continued to search the home and found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She also was taken to an area hospital. Police have not released her name or condition.

The officer, whose name has not yet been released, is a four-year member of ISP and is a member of the SWAT team, state police said.

Online Whiteside County court records show Linke had three separate pending cases at the time of his arrest.

The charges in those cases range from possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of methamphetamine, and unlawful use of a weapon, court records show.

