Adoptable Four-Legged Friends: Meet “Little Debbie”

Adoptable Four-Legged Friends for Oct. 24, 2022
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Patti McRae with Quad City Animal Welfare Center, introduces “Little Debbie”, a 5-year old sweet female dog that prefers to be the only pet in a home.

McRae also mentions that the shelter wants to remind pet parents how to celebrate Halloween safely by submitting the top safety tips (see embedded Facebook post below or watch the video interview). Be mindful of ways to de-stress the environment for pets during trick-or-treating hours and keep chocolate away from dogs---it’s toxic to them.

QCAWC Adoption & Education Center is currently hiring. The shelter is located at 724 West Second Avenue, Milan, IL. See more at the website https://qcawc.org/ or call 309-787-6830.

Follow QCAWC on Facebook to learn about new adoptable animals and ways to support the shelter.

