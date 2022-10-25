Clinton Community College opens new career advancement center

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Clinton Community College is bringing new opportunities and degree options to prospective students through their new Career Advancement Center.

What was an empty lot nearly 19 months ago, now is a brand new state of the facility to help prepare students for the workforce.

A grand opening was held on Monday to open the brand new $40 million dollar facility.

According to Brian Kelly, the President of Clinton Community College, the new facility was designed with students in mind and making sure they get the best education possible.

“Faculty put a lot of time in designing a space that would be the most modern, the most advanced where students would be learning on the state of the art equipment,” Kelly said. “We’re excited to get them in here and get them ready for industry.”

Among the new labs are a welding lab, automotive lab, culinary lab, and construction lab.

In the welding lab, virtual reality technology is used to give instructors a way to give students feedback and show them exactly what needs to be improved.

Other students are putting the new culinary lab to use by cooking up soups and other treats for the open house.

First year culinary student, Trinity Heinrich, says she chose Clinton Community College for all the programs they offer in the culinary arts.

“I chose to come here for the more broad experience in the food or culinary area,” Heinrich said. “I just enjoy culinary and I wanted to learn more and dig deeper into the culinary area.”

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.