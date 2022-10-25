East Moline Police sergeant in critical condition after attack by wanted man, police say

Suspect taken into custody Monday night
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - An East Moline police officer is in critical condition after police say he attempted to make contact with a wanted suspect Monday night.

According to a media release:

Around 6:31 p.m., Sgt. William Lind found Adrian W. Rogers, 52, a suspect in an aggravated arson out of Rock Island, walking in the 1900 block of Morton Drive.

Shortly after making contact with him, Lind was attacked by Rogers, who then ran away.

Officers arrived on scene and found Lind unconscious with head injuries. He was transported to Genesis Illini Hospital in Silvis, where he remains in critical condition.

The incident was captured on Lind’s body camera.

East Moline officers and investigators, along with several surrounding agencies, began a search for Rogers.

Around 10:50 p.m., he was arrested in Colona, according to the release.

According to police, Rogers is facing charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery to a peace officer, aggravated arson and residential arson.

Bond on the warrant was set at $1 million.

He was being held at the Henry County Jail as of early Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Bureau County Sheriff’s Office responded around 6 p.m. Sunday to a report of a 10-month-old...
Man fatally shot in Ohio, Illinois, deputies say
Davenport man wins 25k every year for life
The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office and Morrison Police Department are assisting Illinois...
State police release name of armed suspect shot by officer in Morrison
SkyBridge Michigan at Boyne Mountain opened last Saturday.
The world’s longest suspension bridge is now open
Paige Lafary, 30, was wanted by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office for failing to appear in...
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Woman wanted in Scott Co. for failing to appear arrested in Texas

Latest News

An East Moline police officer is in critical condition after attempting to make contact with a...
East Moline Police Sergeant in critical condition, suspect in custody
Clinton Community College sign
Clinton Community College opens new career advancement center
Officer injured in East Moline attack
Officer injured in East Moline attack
First Alert Forecast - Rain overnight and Tuesday. Cooler temperatures, as well