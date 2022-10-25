East Moline Police sergeant in critical condition after attack by wanted man, police say

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - An East Moline police officer is in critical condition after police say he attempted to make contact with a wanted suspect Monday night.

According to a media release:

Around 6:31 p.m., Sgt. William Lind found Adrian W. Rogers, 52, a suspect in an aggravated arson out of Rock Island, walking in the 1900 block of Morton Drive.

Shortly after making contact with him, Lind was attacked by Rogers, who then ran away.

Officers arrived on scene and found Lind unconscious with head injuries. He was transported to Genesis Illini Hospital in Silvis, where he remains in critical condition.

The incident was captured on Lind’s body camera.

East Moline officers and investigators, along with several surrounding agencies, began a search for Rogers.

Around 10:50 p.m., he was arrested in Colona, according to the release.

According to police, Rogers is facing charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery to a peace officer, aggravated arson and residential arson.

Bond on the warrant was set at $1 million.

He was being held at the Henry County Jail as of early Tuesday.

