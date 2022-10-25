Easy Halloween decor and party foods

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -It’s not too late to consider some easy Halloween ideas for decorating or party spreads.

Megan Ruffles, The Chic(ish) Chick, is all about the DIY and has some quick, clever and inexpensive tips and tricks you many want to incorporate in your spooky (but mostly fun) decor and celebrations.

Ruffles demos some fresh Halloween party ideas including two special napkin folds (works for both paper and cloth): Vampire Napkins and Bat Napkins. Plus she assembles “Monster Burgers” (see Instagram post below) and “Stuffed Mushroom Eyeballs”.

“The Chic(ish) Chic” is Megan’s lifestyle brand site that helps people find and create their own idea of being chic while keeping it casual and inexpensive.

