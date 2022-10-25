Heavy police presence in East Moline

Police are investigating an area of Morton Drive near 19th Street.
Police are investigating an area of Morton Drive near 19th Street.(kwqc)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Several departments have responded to an area near Morton Drive and 19th Street in East Moline.

A TV6 crew on scene reports seeing East Moline Police and Fire crews, as well as crews from Hampton responding.

Portions of the road in that area have been blocked off.

We are working to learn more from the scene.

This is a developing story. Stick with TV6 for updates.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Bureau County Sheriff’s Office responded around 6 p.m. Sunday to a report of a 10-month-old...
Man fatally shot in Ohio, Illinois, deputies say
Davenport man wins 25k every year for life
Structure fire in East Moline
Large house fire on 18th Street in East Moline
Officials in Tennessee say a skydiver died after an incident occurred during a high school...
Skydiver dies after incident during high school football pregame show
A Muscatine County fire near Bayfield Road.
Sheriff: Several farm buildings, equipment, destroyed by fire in Muscatine

Latest News

First Alert Forecast - Rain overnight and Tuesday. Cooler temperatures, as well
KWQC is pleased to announce Quad Cities Today anchor, Redrick Terry is joining the TV6 Evening...
Redrick Terry to join KWQC-TV6 Evening News Team
One person dead after shooting in Ohio, Illinois
OHIO IL SHOOTING
Davenport man wins 25k every year for life