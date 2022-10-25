Illinois Senate District 36 Candidate: Michael W. Halpin

(KWQC) - TV6 reached out to candidates with a list of questions to help voters make an informed decision in the Nov. 8 elections.

These are the full, unedited responses from the candidates. TV6 will post the answers on the Decision 2022 page.

TV6 does not endorse any candidates. We will continue to add more candidates’ answers as we receive them.

Michael W. Halpin, 43, Rock Island, Illinois

What are your top three priorities if elected?

When I go door-to-door in the 36th Senate district and speak to voters, I hear about the need to combat skyrocketing inflation and high prices for everyday expenses; the need for greater opportunities and more high-paying jobs; and the need for better government oversight and transparency to ensure that elected officials work on behalf of their constituents. As state senator, I commit to listening to residents and addressing these things to make Illinois better.

Do you support providing student loan debt relief? Why or why not?

I support any policy that eases the burden on middle-class Illinoisans. The federal government’s decision to forgive student loans for millions of students will remove a financial barrier many people, especially young people, face. Likewise, we should also be looking for ways to improve the lives of those who chose not to go to college and instead took out loans to get started in the trades or to start a small business.

How do you plan to address housing access and affordability?

Just like other areas of the economy, we’ve seen rent prices and interest rates on mortgages continue to go up. On the flip side, rural communities have seen a lack of investment from developers willing to bring affordable housing to communities nearest to jobs in those areas. Through my work in the legislature, I commit to working with our communities–big and small–to best leverage federal and state funds to increase access to affordable housing options and incentivize development of housing in areas that might not otherwise see the economic growth needed to sustain a community.

How high of a priority should global warming be? What will you do to help address the climate crisis?

Every day, we continue to see the drastic effects climate change has on communities and towns throughout the country. Here in western Illinois, it is no different. Each year, we face worsening weather conditions, such as heavy downpours and intense heat episodes, which continually affect local infrastructure, agriculture, and health outcomes. The rampant climate impact risks lives, deters industry and jobs, and lessens crop yields. We must work to mitigate the effects of climate change. As state senator, I will work tirelessly to enact common-sense conservation policies that respond to the climate crisis. This includes supporting clean energy initiatives, such as incentivizing electric vehicle (EV) ownership through tax credits and subsidies, and promoting sources of renewable energy.

Do you approve of the current state position on abortion rights? What changes to abortion rights should be made?

I am proud of the work we have done to ensure Illinois continues to be a safe haven for reproductive healthcare and women’s rights, even in the face of a Republican-appointed Supreme Court foolishly overturning 50 years of precedent. In 2018, I voted for the Reproductive Health Act, which codified Roe v. Wade in Illinois. As the next state senator for the 36th District, I commit to standing up and protecting a woman’s fundamental right to choose.

What should be done to combat inflation?

Right now, Americans are faced with the burden of rising prices for gas, food, housing, and other basic living expenses. Americans are being held back by rising living costs, and families need relief from the high prices they are seeing every time they fill up their vehicles or pay their bills. That’s why I was proud to support income tax and property tax relief, along with suspending the tax on groceries, school supplies and freezing the gas tax. We need to continue to seek out creative solutions to help keep money in the pockets of taxpayers and bring down prices on everyday goods and services.

Do you support raising the minimum wage?

I am proud to have voted for the Minimum Wage Law, which gradually and sustainably raises the minimum wage to $15 per hour by 2025. Imagine how little a family could buy if the minimum wage was still $8.25 an hour. The pain people are feeling now would be even more dire.

What role do you think the government should have in establishing workplace policies like paid sick days, paid family and medical leave, and minimum wage?

Illinois has a responsibility to protect workers’ rights and safety. The right of workers to organize and collectively bargain for wages, benefits and working conditions is fundamental. We saw attacks on those rights during previous administrations. That’s why the constitutional amendment on the ballot this November is so important–it prevents any politician in the future from taking those rights away

There is increasing scrutiny toward law enforcement nationally, statewide, and locally. Do you feel that the scrutiny is justified?

Law enforcement officials risk their lives every day to keep our communities safe, and they unequivocally deserve our praise and support. Still, trust between police and the community they serve needs to be strengthened. That’s why as your state representative, I worked to pass numerous public safety bills, including budgets that actually fund local law enforcement agencies. Additionally, we’ve increased funding for body cameras and mental health support for our officers, as well as adopted statewide standards for certifying and decertifying officers to make sure our officers are held to high standards. While there is still plenty of work to be done, I’m proud of the strides Illinois has taken to increase transparency.

What do you believe to be the #1 public safety issue in Illinois today?

We’ve heard a lot about public safety and crime in Illinois and across the country lately. I’ve made sure to support budgets that fund our local police departments so they can continue to protect and serve our communities. Even more, we’ve increasing funding for mental health services, including substance use disorders. The opioid epidemic continues to ravage the state–in 2020 alone, there were nearly 3,000 opioid deaths in the state, and the pandemic certainly didn’t help. We need to continue to get law enforcement, community organizations, and individuals the help they need to mitigate overdoses and prevent addiction in the first place.

