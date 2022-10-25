Illinois United States Representative District 17 Candidate: Esther Joy King

(KWQC) - TV6 reached out to candidates with a list of questions to help voters make an informed decision in the Nov. 8 elections.

Esther Joy King, 36, Moline, Illinois

What are your top three priorities if elected?

The Economy: Right now, the top issue I hear from voters is we need a change to stop rising inflation. Washington’s unchecked policies are costing families an extra $115 a week. We need to stop government overspending and unleash American energy sources to lower costs. Spending has increased by $9 trillion since President Biden took office and his administration has approved significantly fewer new oil and gas leases than the last two presidents. President Biden and Speaker Pelosi’s so-called Inflation Reduction Act, supported by my opponent, spent $369 billion on climate initiatives, raised taxes on the middle class, and is expected to increase inflation. If elected, I will stand up for the people of this district who are working hard just to barely get by in this economy. We can’t afford more of the same.

Crime and Safety: I’m hearing more and more about this issue from voters, especially in the Rockford area. The “Defund the Police” movement and negative rhetoric around police officers has helped spur massive amounts of officers retiring and recruitment problems for departments. Disturbingly, my opponent has helped spread this kind of hateful thinking toward police officers on his social media. Let’s fund, not defund the police and encourage better coordination at all levels of law enforcement. Additionally, when I talk to law enforcement across this district, they’re concerned about drugs coming across the border and into our communities. Not only is it contributing to rising crime, but people are dying from fentanyl at an alarming rate. Another step we can take from the federal level, we need to discourage terrible laws, like cashless bail in Chicago and now the State of Illinois, that encourage recidivism and allow violent criminals back on the street.

Agriculture: I’m proud to be endorsed by the Illinois Farm Bureau ACTIVATOR. From engaging with local farmers, I know rising input costs and supply chain issues are directly related to the increase in food costs. One of the first bills up next year is the Farm Bill and I want to work on that bill to not only protect programs critical to farmers, but also address some of these input costs so we can lower the price of food. I want to work to pass policies that increase domestic energy production, including ethanol investments, so we can lower the cost of fuel. If we work together, we can help those struggling with the cost of groceries and high electric bills right now. Agriculture is one of our largest industries and it’s critical we have a strong Farm Bill for our economy.

Do you support providing student loan debt relief? Why or why not?

An estimate by the Penn Wharton Budget Model found canceling $10,000 of student debt for those making up to $125,000, which the President’s plan does, would cost more than $300 billion just this year and 70 percent of the relief would go to top income earners. Paying the student debt of people making six-figure incomes when there are people going into credit card debt just to pay for gas and groceries is extremely out of touch with the struggles of most Americans right now. More government spending like this will only make inflation worse and increase costs even further. Experts, including a top Democrat economist, say canceling student debt would make inflation worse.

As someone who has student loan debt, I believe there are ways we can help those struggling to pay their loans, but simply forgiving the debt, putting that burden back on the taxpayers, and forcing everyone to pay for it through higher inflation is not the answer.

If we really want to fix our student loan debt crisis, let’s incentivize people to go into public service—become physicians in rural areas, nurses, firefighters, and police officers. We could ease the debt burden people face and help solve our workforce shortages in public service fields right now.

How do you plan to address housing access and affordability?

When I was born, my family was homeless for the first three years of my life so I understand the importance of affordable housing. Ensuring more local, state, and federal coordination is important. The federal government should provide support through existing programs, but it’s critical they understand the needs of the local communities. I hope to be a resource to connect each level of government because communication is critical.

How high of a priority should global warming be? What will you do to help address the climate crisis?

The U.S., driven by the free market and natural gas production, has led the world in reducing emissions–reaching our lowest emissions’ level since 1992. Meanwhile, China continues to lead the world in coal capacity and emitted nearly twice the CO2 emissions as the U.S. in 2018. Too often, the conversation doesn’t encompass other countries and I believe that’s a mistake.

I’d also like to see us invest in more renewable energy sources, like ethanol, which we help produce right here in Illinois, or invest more in nuclear energy, which has zero greenhouse emissions. I’ve toured ethanol plants in our area and I’m touring a nuclear plant in Port Byron this month. I supported President Biden’s announcement a few months ago on ethanol standards and I’m hopeful that helps move us forward. But I think most people understand that we’re still reliant on oil and gas and while we are, we should be producing it here in the U.S. It’s cleaner because we have rules and regulations to follow, it’s a national security issue that we’re not reliant on dictators across the world to power our country, and it’s jobs–people’s livelihoods depend on it. While President Obama and President Trump approved 10 times more leases, President Biden has cancelled oil and gas leases. People are struggling with high gas prices and electric bills right now and they need relief.

Do you approve of the current state position on abortion rights? What changes to abortion rights should be made?

As someone trained in the law, I believe the Supreme Court made the right decision in putting these laws back into the hands of the states–closer to us, the people. Under Governor Pritzker, Illinois has some of the most extreme abortion laws in the country, like partial-birth abortion, no parental notification, and taxpayer-funded abortion—laws up to 80% of Americans don’t support and these laws. I believe Illinois needs to work to be more in line with where most people’s values are. Unfortunately, the far left and my opponent want to federalize Illinois’ laws that are out of touch with the majority of Americans.

What should be done to combat inflation?

My parents were Christian missionaries and we were not wealthy growing up. In fact, my family was homeless for the first three years of my life, so I know what more expensive groceries and gas are doing to families, especially families on a fixed income, like seniors who rely on Social Security. Inflation is costing the average household nearly $115 extra each week, and is projected to cost a whopping $6,829 over the next 12 months.

People in Northwestern and Central Illinois are struggling and all the administration can talk about is more spending–$5 trillion on Build Back Better, $740 billion on the so-called Inflation Reduction Act, or $400 billion on forgiving student loans. My opponent supports these policies that will not only increase inflation by spending more, but also raise taxes on the middle class. The Democrats’ so-called Inflation Reduction Act is actually expected to increase inflation and $369 billion of the bill was actually on Green New Deal programs. Total federal spending has increased by $9 trillion since President Biden took office. Let’s stop the overspending.

Gas prices increased more than 60 percent under President Biden and it’s driving up the cost of everything else. I support streamlining the permitting process so we can get back on track with oil and gas leases and lead America to energy independence. We cannot remain reliant on dictators across the globe to power our country.

Do you support raising the minimum wage?

You’re seeing businesses offer wages well above the state and federal minimum wage in order to recruit employees. You’re also seeing businesses offer other benefits, like signing bonuses, student loan repayment options, or continued education benefits. We’re seeing the free market create competition that is benefiting the employee right now so I think the best thing to do is for government to get out of the way.

What role do you think the government should have in establishing workplace policies like paid sick days, paid family and medical leave, and minimum wage?

It’s better when these changes are driven by the private sector, rather than through government mandates. However, I believe government should play a limited role and that these issues are best left to be decided at the state level where they are closer to the people. Although, I think a national paid family leave program could be something to look at, but we must ensure we’re not crushing small businesses that managed to survive the pandemic and are now struggling with high inflation and a recession.

There is increasing scrutiny toward law enforcement nationally, statewide, and locally. Do you feel that the scrutiny is justified?

Illinois had the fifth most police officers killed in the line of duty last year. We can improve community relations with police officers, but it requires more funding and more officers. The “Defund the Police” movement and negative rhetoric around police officers has helped spur massive amounts of officers retiring and recruitment problems for departments across the country. Unfortunately, my opponent has helped spread this kind of hateful thinking toward police officers on his social media.

What do you believe to be the #1 public safety issue in Illinois/U.S. today?

When I talk to police officers, drugs coming across the border and into our communities continues to be a factor driving up crime so we need to work to secure the border. We need to secure the border. Additionally, terrible laws, like no-cash bail in Chicago and soon to be statewide in Illinois are encouraging recidivism and allowing violent criminals back on the street.

