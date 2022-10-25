Illinois United States Senator Candidate: Bill Redpath

(KWQC) - TV6 reached out to candidates with a list of questions to help voters make an informed decision in the Nov. 8 elections.

These are the full, unedited responses from the candidates. TV6 will post the answers on the Decision 2022 page.

TV6 does not endorse any candidates. We will continue to add more candidates’ answers as we receive them.

Bill Redpath, 65, West Dundee, Illinois

What are your top three priorities if elected?

Addressing the forthcoming (if not already here) Entitlement Crisis. Specific proposals regarding Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid can be seen on the Issues page at billredpath.com Reducing federal government spending (see Question 6 below). Ditch the entire Internal Revenue Code and replace it with the Hall-Rabushka Flat Tax, which will encourage more people to work, save and invest in our economy, which is badly needed now.

Do you support providing student loan debt relief? Why or why not?

I do not support student loan debt relief. The economic burden then falls on all taxpayers. Such relief is a perverse redistribution of wealth from society, as a whole, to people who are relatively well off.

How do you plan to address housing access and affordability?

I really don’t see this as a federal issue. I think local government actions would accomplish more. Whether or not the Hall-Rabushka Flat Tax becomes law, I favor the repeal of the mortgage interest deduction (hopefully in exchange for lower tax rates), which, like student loan forgiveness, is a perverse redistribution of wealth to the relatively well off.

How high of a priority should global warming be? What will you do to help address the climate crisis?

Global warming is occurring, and human activity probably has some influence on that, but the extent of which is unknown. Climate change is not an existential crisis. A costly and radical program like the Green New Deal would be very expensive and harm the economy. Climate change should instead be addressed through policies that bring about economic prosperity (particularly with underdeveloped nations), innovation, adaptation, and geoengineering (if ultimately needed, but it probably won’t be).

Do you approve of the current state position on abortion rights? What changes to abortion rights should be made?

Sen. Lindsey Graham introduced a bill to have abortion be legal through 15 weeks of pregnancy. Sen. Tammy Duckworth supports legal abortion up to the point of viability of the fetus, which is thought to be 24 or 25 weeks. That’s a difference of only nine or ten weeks. Can’t there be a grand compromise on this issue? I know that would not make strongly pro-life or strongly pro-choice people happy, but a total abortion ban isn’t going to fly politically, nor will legal abortion up to Week 40. I am part of the mushy middle, which is where I think most people are, on this issue. I am pro-choice, but with a reasonable time restriction, after which abortion should be banned.

What should be done to combat inflation?

The Federal Reserve should take Milton Friedman’s advice and grow the money supply at the same rate as real growth in US Gross Domestic Product. Interest rates should be set by the free market. Congress needs to reform its profligate spending by reforming entitlements to make them sustainable over the long term, eliminate the Departments of Education and Housing & Urban Development, all corporate welfare and all farm subsidies, and reduce military spending with a more restrained grand strategy in foreign affairs.

Do you support raising the minimum wage?

I do not support raising the minimum wage, as it most hurts the people that supporters of the minimum wage are ostensibly trying to help. The minimum wage has been used for explicitly racist purposes in the past. It is a (usually) well intentioned, but ultimately bad, public policy.

What role do you think the government should have in establishing workplace policies like paid sick days, paid family and medical leave, and minimum wage?

None. All of that should be negotiated between employers and employees.

There is increasing scrutiny toward law enforcement nationally, statewide, and locally. Do you feel that the scrutiny is justified?

It is absolutely justified. Policing is certainly a very difficult job, and the police frequently place themselves in harm’s way. There is way too much violence directed toward the police. That said, there is a lot of police misconduct that has been documented over the years, particularly by the Cato Institute. The federal government should end grants to state and local governments that has fueled the militarization of the police in this nation, which has led to many law enforcement abuses. What would also help is ending the prosecution of consensual, or victimless, crimes, such as prostitution, gambling, and drug use and distribution.

What do you believe to be the #1 public safety issue in Illinois today?

The best policy to increase public safety would be to end the insane War on Drugs. At the end of alcohol prohibition in 1933, the murder rate declined for 11 consecutive years, and the rate of assaults with a firearm declined for 10 consecutive years (according to Cato Institute Policy Analysis #121, “Thinking About Drug Legalization”). If it happened then, it would happen now with the end of drug prohibition. There is no way we would have the level of violence we incur without the War on Drugs.

