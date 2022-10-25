Iowa Representative District 94 Candidate: Phyllis Thede

(KWQC) - TV6 reached out to candidates with a list of questions to help voters make an informed decision in the Nov. 8 elections.

These are the full, unedited responses from the candidates. TV6 will post the answers on the Decision 2022 page.

TV6 does not endorse any candidates. We will continue to add more candidates’ answers as we receive them.

Phyllis Thede, 68, Bettendorf, Iowa

What are your top three priorities if elected?

Support strong public Schools this is critical to the success of our children and that we need to fund the fully

Affordable Childcare: Working parents should not have to break the bank to take care of their kids. We need to expand options of affordable childcare and preschool for families

Iowa Working Families There’s more to do to insure economic security for Iowans in district 94 I am committed to putting our working families first.

Do you support providing student loan debt relief? Why or why not?

Yes, I do! The legislature needs to help students curb college debt.

Over the years the legislature has reduced the amount of financial support to the colleges. This of course results higher tuition for students and their parents.

I support making students successful and providing working and middle-class Iowans with a path out of debt is one small step.

How do you plan to address housing access and affordability?

When we create new programs or make changes to existing programs, it’s important to bring all entities that will be affected to the table to ensure that the action will have the next outcome and in an expedited manner.

In 2022 House Democrats offered an amendment aimed at creating affordable housing and making homeownership more attainable. The amendment created a new tax credit program for affordable housing units. The program would allocate up to $15 million annually in tax credits to build affordable housing units, leveraging $23 million in federal incentives. The amendment also expanded the First-Time Homebuyer Saving Account tax deduction starting in 2022 to $5,000 for an individual and $10,000 for joint filers. Unfortunately, House Republicans rejected the amendment.

How high of a priority should global warming be? What will you do to help address the climate crisis?

Climate change will lead to more intense weather events and higher temperatures. This will lead to higher utility bills, higher insurance rates, changes in our agricultural economy and more. Iowa should partner with our state neighbors and the federal government to address this urgent need.

The good news is that Iowa is already a leader in combating the production of renewable energy. By 2040, Iowa will be a net energy exporter due to our abundant wind and solar resources. I will be a steadfast supporter of renewable energy production and research.

Do you approve of the current state position on abortion rights? What changes to abortion rights should be made?

Everyone deserves the right to make their own health care decisions without interference from politicians, especially when it comes to when to start a family.

Like a strong majority of Iowans, I believe in reproductive freedom and do not support an abortion ban in Iowa. I support the 50-year-old Roe v. Wade framework.

What should be done to combat inflation?

Too many Iowans are still struggling to make ends meet today. Their wages simply aren’t keeping up with the rising costs of healthcare, food, childcare, and utility bills. While we recognize the state legislature cannot control all the ups and downs of the national economy, we can take action to help lower costs and reduce living expenses for Iowans.

Here is how we put more money in the pockets of Iowans; expand access to affordable childcare, lower taxes for working families, raise wages and expand the use of renewable energy to lower gas prices and utility costs as well as create good jobs.

In 2022 House Democrats offered an amendment aimed at creating affordable housing and making homeownership more attainable. The amendment created a new tax credit program for affordable housing units. The program would allocate up to $15 million annually in tax credits to build affordable housing units, leveraging $23 million in federal incentives. The amendment also expanded the First-Time Homebuyer Saving Account tax deduction starting in 2022 to $5,000 for an individual and $10,000 for joint filers.

In 2020, House Democrats offered an amendment to cap the cost of insulin to $50 per prescription filled to lower health care costs for Iowans. All the Republicans voted against this measure.

Do you support raising the minimum wage?

Yes. The state should bring back the ability for local communities to make decisions for themselves about this issue.

If the minimum wage were to be increased, it should be phased in to allow businesses opportunities to absorb the changes.

Iowa’s minimum wage of $7.25 per hour has been in place since 2007. According to the Economic Policy Institute, over 463,000 Iowans would earn more if the minimum wage were increased to $15 per hour. Currently, 30 states have raised their minimum wage to $9.00 or above. This includes five of our neighboring states, only Wisconsin has a minimum wage of $7.25.

What role do you think the government should have in establishing workplace policies like paid sick days, paid family and medical leave, and minimum wage?

Many employers did not have a robust enough sick leave policy to withstand the medical needs of their employees during the height of the Covid pandemic. That is why the federal government stepped up and passed the Families First Coronavirus Act. This provided employees with paid sick time off and held employers financially harmless.

If the government takes a role in establishing these policies, it needs to be inpartnership with employers and employees.

As of September 2022, 16 states mandate paid sick leave and 11 states offer paid family and medical leave. The 11 states that offer paid family and medical leave fund the programs through employee-paid payroll taxes, and some are also partially funded by employer-paid payroll taxes. More information about states that offer paid leave can be found here, https://www.ncsl.org/research/labor-and-employment/paid-sick-leave.aspx

There is increasing scrutiny toward law enforcement nationally, statewide, and locally. Do you feel that the scrutiny is justified?

I support law enforcement and the difficult job they do day in and day out. As a policy maker, it is important that all governmental entities are regularly evaluated for efficacy and efficiency, law enforcement is no different. It is also important law enforcement have the training, tools and staffing to be successful in their jobs.

For over 28 years I had worked for the school system, we routinely had officers in our buildings (High Schools). They provided not only safety but a calming effect for staff and students. If situations were out of hand, they were there to help mitigate a good outcome.

Conversely, the Legislature adopted a package of reforms, referred to as “Back the Blue” (SF 342), during the 2021 session as a response to “More Perfect Union” and the summer 2020 protests. The bill relates to numerous issues involving law enforcement and public safety, including public records; fraudulent filings; public safety employee benefits and workers’ compensation; eluding law enforcement; enhancing certain criminal offenses; increasing sheriff salaries; expanding officers’ rights; and broadening police officers’ immunity from civil or criminal liability.

What do you believe to be the #1 public safety issue in Iowa today?

Public safety issues are extremely local and can encompass a wide range of legislative topics. Traffic, Health, Weather would be examples of issues facing us today.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.