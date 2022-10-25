Iowa Senate District 35 Candidate: Jed Ganzer

(KWQC) - TV6 reached out to candidates with a list of questions to help voters make an informed decision in the Nov. 8 elections.

Jed Ganzer, 56, DeWitt, Iowa

What are your top three priorities if elected?

My number one policy is public education. Having a free, quality education for all of our citizens is important for an educated and productive society. Public education gives all students a fair chance at becoming an educated and productive citizen. I would vote NO to Governor Reynolds’ private school voucher bill that would take money away from already underfunded public schools and give to private schools who do not have to accept all students. Other top priorities are accessible and affordable healthcare, including mental health, all while having the right to privacy. I also would invest in roads, bridges, and broadband. Iowa has a $1.9 billion budget surplus; we could use some of this surplus for these important priorities.

Do you support providing student loan debt relief? Why or why not?

What is interesting about this question is that Iowa already has 6 student loan forgiveness programs and the federal government has many as well before President Biden announced a widespread forgiveness program of around $10,000. It then became unfavorable to support student loan forgiveness. I think we should continue to support some sort of student loan forgiveness in areas of worker shortages. At this point the programs could be expanded as we have more worker shortages in more areas. Teachers, doctors, nurses, veterinarians in rural areas, just to name a few, should continue to have some student loan forgiveness.

How do you plan to address housing access and affordability?

Luckily Iowa is in the top 10 nationally for housing affordability. Governor Reynolds has implemented a plan to bolster housing supply and provide assistance to the lowest income earners. However, her program to develop 375 new rental homes a year for low income earners is meager. Iowa ranks 45th for low income earners affordability for housing according to the National Low Income Housing Coalition. Programs for low income earners should be expanded. Raising the minimum wage may also increase low income earners’ abilities to afford housing.

How high of a priority should global warming be? What will you do to help address the climate crisis?

Global warming should be one of the top 5 priorities for Iowa as it currently impacts us and more importantly for our future. Iowa is a national leader in wind energy, producing the highest percentage of electricity produced by wind (over 57% in 2022) of any state. Let’s keep this going. Most Iowans support this because they allow the wind turbines on their properties. Solar farms can also be a great way to address climate change. This can be a win-win for Iowans. Clinton County supervisors did it right; they allowed solar power development after Ranger Power and the farmers met every requirement. I support both of these projects that will bring money into our area and reduce overall carbon dioxide emissions.

Do you approve of the current state position on abortion rights? What changes to abortion rights should be made?

For nearly fifty years Roe v. Wade has been a constitutional right to abortion. The state should not intervene in a person’s right to privacy in their medical healthcare decisions, nor should they criminalize the patient or the involved doctor. If Iowa outlaws abortion, we may have an even harder time finding OB/GYN doctors to come to Iowa. Will an ectopic pregnancy be allowed for an abortion, or will we put the mother’s life at risk? Will a rape victim be allowed an abortion? With the unfortunate overturning of Roe v. Wade, these situations and more are now lingering questions for the state to determine.

What should be done to combat inflation?

Contractionary monetary policy is now the preferred method of controlling inflation. The goal of a contractionary monetary policy is to reduce the money supply within an economy by increasing interest rates. This helps slow economic growth by making credit more expensive, which reduces consumer and business spending. (Investopedia, Leslie Kramer, September 22, 2022). This is currently being implemented at the federal level of our government by the Biden administration. If states do have control over inflation, our current GOP who is in charge in Iowa appears to be doing nothing while sitting on a $1.9 billion budget surplus.

Do you support raising the minimum wage?

Of course I support raising the minimum wage; it hasn’t been raised since July 2009. Iowa Republicans have even prevented local communities from raising their minimum wage. This is unacceptable.

What role do you think the government should have in establishing workplace policies like paid sick days, paid family and medical leave, and minimum wage?

The Republican party has prevented local communities from raising their minimum wage and has stopped public employees from collectively bargaining with the state except on wages. Collective bargaining had been a right since 1974 signed by then Republican Governor Robert Ray. This stripping of bargaining rights from public employees interestingly did not include police officers and firemen who typically vote Republican. Republican Governor Ray believed in harmonious and cooperative relationships between public employees and the Iowa government and by assuring effective and orderly operations of government in providing for their health, safety, and welfare.

There is increasing scrutiny toward law enforcement nationally, statewide, and locally. Do you feel that the scrutiny is justified?

My son is a police officer in southern Arizona who I am very proud of. Police officers have a difficult job, and we are asking too much of them. Douglas County deputy Dan Brite of Colorado states it best, “Law enforcement is not equipped to handle the enormous amount of mental health calls that we get, so it’s time we create these co-responder programs to help combat mental health in a much more effective way, giving them direct access to resources.” DeWitt has a short term peer-run respite mental health facility. It is a start in the right direction. However, in Iowa for long term mental health care there are only two beds for every 100,000 residents, and the national average is twelve. We can and need to do better. It would help our mental health problem while saving money by getting treatment in a mental health facility for the person in crisis instead of locking them up in jail or prison which is more expensive.

What do you believe to be the #1 public safety issue in Iowa today?

Healthcare is the number one safety issue in Iowa. We just had a pandemic that took over 10,000 lives in Iowa. Some of those deaths were most likely avoidable. Iowa can rank differently in healthcare depending on which article or journal you read. After reviewing several articles I tried to determine Iowa’s average ranking in healthcare. According to US News, Iowa is ranked #20 nationally. We can do better. According to Becker’s Hospital Review 2022, Iowa ranks 19th nationally with 153 primary care physicians per 100,000 residents. We also have one of the highest aging populations in the nation making it urgent for Iowa to attract and retain physicians. We should do more in terms of loan forgiveness for doctors who come here and reside in Iowa. We may also want to look into a medical malpractice cap to entice doctors here. Iowa is only 1 of 16 states that do not have a medical malpractice cap.

