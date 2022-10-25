Iowa Senator District 33 Candidate: Matt Robinson

(KWQC) - TV6 reached out to candidates with a list of questions to help voters make an informed decision in the Nov. 8 elections.

Matt Robinson, 29, Dubuque, Iowa

What are your top three priorities if elected?

Public Education - Ensuring that our public schools are funded and teachers are paid for the work they do in and out of the classroom are things that we must do to provide students with the best opportunities. Our children are the foundation of our future, we must prioritize their education. Workforce - Iowa is facing a workforce shortage. Recent legislation has turned Iowa into an unappealing state to work in. Countless individuals have told me that they are not returning to work in Iowa due to lack of collective bargaining rights and wages. I am committed to creating safe, well-paying jobs, raising the minimum wage, and restoring collective bargaining rights. Rural Communities - Our state is built upon the backs of our rural communities. Yet, they are not getting the support they deserve. I will work towards keeping rural public schools open, providing affordable and accessible healthcare, and promoting small business. Our rural communities must have the support to grow if we want to see Iowa thrive.

Do you support providing student loan debt relief? Why or why not?

Though my path did not take me to college, I understand that oftentimes the choice to go to a college or a university is the cost. When individuals choose to go to college/university, they are investing in their future. That investment cannot prevent themselves from following new opportunities once they graduate. College debt cannot stall someone from beginning their life. Debt cannot prevent them from purchasing a house or looking forward to their future. College and universities should be a stepping stone forward, not a burden.

How do you plan to address housing access and affordability?

Housing is a human right. As a state, we need to work making housing easier, not more challenging. Providing funding for our housing tax credit programs and housing grants must continue to allow individuals to find a home. Local governments must have the ability to purchase abandoned or blighted priorities to turn them into homes or apartments. To do that, they must have the support of the state legislator.

How high of a priority should global warming be? What will you do to help address the climate crisis?

Global warming is a threat facing the nation. Here in Iowa, we are feeling that impact. Higher temperatures, increasing rainfall totals, habit changes, and more are happening within our state. Our agricultural professionals are bearing the brunt of these climate change issues. Here in Iowa we have the opportunity to start making a difference. I am a proponent of restorative and regenerative agriculture. By using these practices Iowa can do its part in curbing our climate crisis. Utilization of cover crops, no-till farming, and buffer strips are a few ways we can ensure that soil nutrients remain within the soil and we are keeping our waterways clean. Creating a system that not only encourages farmers to use restorative agriculture practices but also rewards them for using those resources must be created to begin tackling the problem of climate change.

Do you approve of the current state position on abortion rights? What changes to abortion rights should be made?

I believe that the conversation surrounding reproductive healthcare should only include the individual and their doctor. In the role of a legislator, we are not acting as doctors but as lawmakers. I believe that a 20 week abortion ban is reasonable as long as the cases of where the mother’s life is at risk and rape and incest are able to receive one.

What should be done to combat inflation?

Iowa must work to keep wages in step with the current rate of inflation. If wages remain stagnant while inflation rises, Iowans are put into an extremely tight spot. The legislature must work to ensure that people do not have to choose between paying the bills and buying groceries. Ensuring that when Iowans are working, they are able to earn a paycheck that allows them to afford what they need.

Do you support raising the minimum wage?

Yes. Iowa is known as a low wage state. Iowa is also suffering from a workforce shortage. It’s deplorable to expect any person to get by on $7.25 per hour. We all are feeling the crunch of rising prices, yet wages have remained stagnant. As a legislature we can take steps to raise the minimum wage and boost our economy more organically. Without these steps the economy will continue hurting, consumer spending will continue to slide, and businesses will be left with no choice but to lay off workers. That is the last thing I want to see here in Iowa . Current legislation is impeding on workers rights to benefit big business. By raising the minimum wage we are able to return some dignity to the workers and help draw individuals to the Iowa workforce.

What role do you think the government should have in establishing workplace policies like paid sick days, paid family and medical leave, and minimum wage?

Paid sick days and paid family and medical leave are all vital benefits that workers must receive. The minimum wage must be set at a standard that returns dignity to work in Iowa. All these things ensure that Iowa is an appealing state to work in. Without them, we will continue to feel the impact of the workforce shortage. It is the responsibility of the government to guarantee that these workplace standards are available to workers.

There is increasing scrutiny toward law enforcement nationally, statewide, and locally. Do you feel that the scrutiny is justified?

Our law enforcement ensures our communities are safe. They must be provided with the tools and resources to allow police departments to engage in community policing. De-escalation training and mental health resources are just a few of the tools we can provide to these departments. The police must continue to be focused on the people it serves. The police and the community are intertwined and they need the support of the other.

What do you believe to be the #1 public safety issue in Iowa today?

The lack of regulation of firearms in Iowa has caused violence to increase. Individuals who should not have access to guns are still able to obtain them. Expanding background checks and implementing extreme risk protection orders would ensure only law-abiding citizens are able to purchase and have a firearm. As a gun owner myself, I am pro-second amendment. However, I understand that owning a fire-arm is a large responsibility. Iowa must ensure that those who obtain a fire-arm are law-abiding citizens.

