Iowa Senator District 35 Candidate: Chris Cournoyer

Chris Cournoyer

What are your top three priorities if elected?

In the Iowa Senate, my focus will be on combating the inflation Iowans are currently experiencing by passing responsible budgets, fighting reckless spending, and ensuring future tax relief plans are implemented. I also have a big focus on maternal health and how we can help support expecting mothers throughout their pregnancy to have a healthy birth and the resources they need to raise their new baby.

Do you support providing student loan debt relief? Why or why not?

The student loan debt relief proposal by the Biden Administration is just one of countless policies that are driving up costs for everyday Americans. It is also an insult to every parent and student who worked hard saved and sacrificed to pay off their debt. It is immoral to shift the burden from people without student loan debt and not expect the people who took out the loans to pay back the money they borrowed. Student loan forgiveness, as President Biden has proposed, will cost up to a trillion dollars, drive up costs, and punish those who have been making responsible financial decisions.

How do you plan to address housing access and affordability?

Affordable housing has been an issue at the statehouse for the last few years, and one of the things we’ve been trying to do is get rid of needless regulations that make buying a house more expensive. However, one of the biggest hurdles in buying a home right now is inflation. The record-high inflation the Biden Administration is causing is consuming thousands of dollars from the pockets of Iowans, all while the interest rates for mortgages continue to rise pushing home affordability even further out of reach.

How high of a priority should global warming be? What will you do to help address the climate crisis?

For the last few months, I have been door-knocking through Senate District 35, talking with voters and learning about the issues important to them. What I hear about the most is the economy and inflation. This is an issue that is affecting every Iowan’s budget and pocket book. Everything from the grocery store to the gas pump is more expensive and taking up valuable dollars that could be used for other things, whether it be putting it into savings, saving up for vacation or a new car, or even just a nice dinner. Combatting inflation and bringing some much-needed tax relief to Iowans will be my number one concern at the state Capitol.

Do you approve of the current state position on abortion rights? What changes to abortion rights should be made?

During my first term in the Iowa Senate, I have been proud to support pro-life legislation that protects life. I think being pro-life is more than just talking about abortion, but also talking about how we can help pregnant women. That’s why I was a proud supporter and advocate of the MOMs bill (More Options for Maternal Support) in the Iowa Senate, which would use a nonprofit organization to promote healthy pregnancies and healthy childbirth. The MOMS program is a statewide program that personalizes support for pregnant women to help provide stability and promote healthy outcomes for both the mother and the baby, and also provide nutritional services, parenting education and health tests and screenings.

What should be done to combat inflation?

What Iowans are experiencing on inflation and the high costs on every day goods is the direct consequence of President Biden’s policies and Democrats spending taxpayer money carelessly. We have been doing the opposite here in Iowa. We have passed conservative budgets that responsibly fund the priorities of Iowans, while also passing income tax relief for hard-working families, farmers and small business owners. It was recently announced we have a record budget surplus, indicating just how well our policies are doing for our economy. At the state capitol, I will continue supporting conservative, responsible budgets and finding ways we can provide more tax relief for Iowans. We need Washington, DC to follow Iowa’s example of fiscal management.

Do you support raising the minimum wage?

Businesses need workers. Most jobs being offered these days are offering more than the minimum wage. Places are competing for workers, and that means places are offering more benefits, better pay, and bonuses for jobs that used to pay just the minimum wage. All of this has happened without government intervention, and I don’t believe the government should be intervening on what is clearly a business decision to made by business owners.

What role do you think the government should have in establishing workplace policies like paid sick days, paid family and medical leave, and minimum wage?

Establishing workplace policies should be the job of those businesses. Like I mentioned in the last question, places are competing for workers. Because they’re competing for workers, they’re offering a lot of workplace benefits and doing whatever they can to attract workers. This is happening without the government getting involved. It is up to employers to create the policies they want or need to attract the workers they are looking for and more government intervention would only make the workforce problems worse.

There is increasing scrutiny toward law enforcement nationally, statewide, and locally. Do you feel that the scrutiny is justified?

The brave men and women who put their lives on the line every day to protect us, our families, our communities and our businesses deserve nothing but our overwhelming support. These are people who leave their homes everyday not knowing what the day holds for them and the danger they may be in. Last year, we passed additional protections for law enforcement officers and offered the support they needed to do their jobs effectively. As a reserve sheriff’s deputy and a mother, I know how important law enforcement is to our communities and I will always back the blue.

What do you believe to be the #1 public safety issue in Iowa today?

Similar to the last question, one of the major public safety issues is the lack of support for our law enforcement. Crime has been on the rise across the country, and for some places it has been difficult to attract law enforcement officers because of the constant threats and lawsuits. We have passed measures in Iowa to show our support for law enforcement and ensure Iowa is a place where officers will want to serve and protect our communities, and I will be proud to continue showing my support for them in the Iowa Senate and making sure they have the tools necessary to do their jobs effectively. It is also critical for crimes to be correctly prosecuted because without consequences, criminals will just repeat their crimes and continue to wreak havoc on our communities.

