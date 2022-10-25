Iowa Senator District 47 Candidate: Scott Webster

(KWQC) - TV6 reached out to candidates with a list of questions to help voters make an informed decision in the Nov. 8 elections.

Scott Webster

What are your top three priorities if elected?

As a small business owner in the community, my priorities and focus in the Iowa Senate will be economic development for the state and encouraging growth, combatting the inflation that is hitting both Iowa families and Iowa businesses, and look at how we can provide more tax relief for Iowans, especially when it comes to property taxes.

Do you support providing student loan debt relief? Why or why not?

One of the many problems with President Biden’s administration and the Democrat politicians that support him is that they continue to push forward policies that only punish hard-working, everyday people. This is one of those policies. The proposal to forgive student loans spits in the face of every American who worked endless days and countless nights to pay for school, who made the responsible financial choices they knew they could afford, and unfairly piles on the costs of that debt onto people who didn’t borrow it. This policy also pours more government money into an economy already struggling with record inflation.

How do you plan to address housing access and affordability?

Affordable housing is a big issue, and one I’ve heard a lot about during my time on the city council. While I do think this is an important issue and one the legislature should consider, I think the biggest hurdle to owning a home right now is the rising interest rates and inflation. These interest rates are another consequence of the inflation crisis and the poor fiscal policies of the Biden Administration. It seems every time I look at a newspaper there’s a story on the interest rates. Owning a home is part of the American Dream, and if we want to help people achieve it, then the first step should be combating the decade-high inflation Iowans are facing.

How high of a priority should global warming be? What will you do to help address the climate crisis?

Serving on the city council, being a business owner in the area, and campaigning these last few months, I’ve learned a lot about the issues voters in my district are worried about. When I talk to them, they’re worried about the economy. They’re worried about inflation and how it affects their budgets. They’re worried about property taxes and looking for their elected officials to do something to bring some relief. I’m running for Iowa Senate to be a voice for my district and for the everyday Iowans in it. At the state capitol, their concerns will be my priority, so I will be working on responsible budgeting and looking at property tax relief to help alleviate some of the challenges voters are dealing with.

Do you approve of the current state position on abortion rights? What changes to abortion rights should be made?

As a pro life candidate I support the heartbeat bill that is currently in the courts. The Heartbeat bill protects life at the sounds of a heartbeat and it includes exemptions for rape,Life of the mother and incest. I would like to see some clarity from the courts on that bill.

What should be done to combat inflation?

Record-high inflation is just another tax on hard-working Iowans. While the state can’t rein in trillions of dollars in reckless federal spending or get rid of the 87,000 new IRS agents your tax dollars are paying for, we can budget responsibly and continue looking at tax relief so Iowans can keep more of the money they are working so hard to earn. The state just recently announced a budget surplus, which is evidence that responsible budgeting and tax relief are working for Iowa, and in the Iowa Senate, combating inflation and providing tax relief to Iowans and their families will be a big priority.

Do you support raising the minimum wage?

Wage growth has been substantial recently without government intervention. Pro-growth policies create more opportunities and demand for workers. When demand increases, so do wages. Everywhere you look businesses are hiring, and they aren’t hiring for the minimum wage. Government getting involved in decisions they do not need to be involved in, is one of the reasons I was motivated to run for office in the first place. As a business owner and someone who is involved in the finances and daily operations, I know what my business can handle, what it can afford, and the last thing I would want is the government coming in and mandating how I run my business.

What role do you think the government should have in establishing workplace policies like paid sick days, paid family and medical leave, and minimum wage?

Burdensome regulations and government mandates make it more difficult to do business in our state when the government should be encouraging economic development and innovation. This is one of those things I’d like to focus on in the Iowa Senate - making Iowa a place that is one of the best places in the country to do business. We’re talking about people who took a chance to start their own business, and know all the ins and outs of what they can afford and what kind of workers they want to hire. The workforce is also increasingly looking for flexibility and implementing excessive regulations is not what the workforce wants either.

There is increasing scrutiny toward law enforcement nationally, statewide, and locally. Do you feel that the scrutiny is justified?

Throughout my time on the city council, I got to know the men and women who protect our city well, and I often heard how tough the job can be. Especially in our area where there has been a rise in crime, supporting law enforcement is critical to ensuring our communities and families are safe. Law enforcement is a dangerous job and at the state capitol, nothing would make me more proud than to stand up for the men and women who get up and protect our communities everyday.

What do you believe to be the #1 public safety issue in Iowa today?

Americans across the country have been experiencing a rise in crime, and our community is no exception, especially these last few years. Protecting our communities should be a priority, and ensuring law enforcement officers have the support they need to do their jobs is one of the best and most important things we can do to improve public safety in our state.

