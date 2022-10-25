Iowa State Senator District 41 Candidate: Deb VanderGaast

(KWQC) - TV6 reached out to candidates with a list of questions to help voters make an informed decision in the Nov. 8 elections.

These are the full, unedited responses from the candidates. TV6 will post the answers on the Decision 2022 page.

TV6 does not endorse any candidates. We will continue to add more candidates’ answers as we receive them.

Deb VanderGaast, 54, Tipton, Iowa

What are your top three priorities if elected?

Strengthening and supporting public schools, building an equitable economy that strengthens the middle and working classes, and protecting our rights that are being threatened, including reproductive, civil and voting rights.

Do you support providing student loan debt relief? Why or why not?

I support providing student loan debt relief to those that do not have adequate income to make the full payments, so therefore cannot reasonably be expected to pay off the debt within a reasonable amount of time. Student loan payments should not last longer than a mortgage. We also need to prevent excessive student loan debt by reducing the cost of tuition at our public community colleges and universities, and by providing more grants and loan forgiveness for people earning high-need degrees that stay and work in Iowa after college.

How do you plan to address housing access and affordability?

I support an annual tax credit for rental properties that meet federal affordability guidelines based on local median wage and that pass an annual health and safety inspection.

How high of a priority should global warming be? What will you do to help address the climate crisis?

Global warming should be a high priority. It is a looming economic and humanitarian crisis that will be harder to address the longer we wait. A combination of interventions need to be implemented on the state, federal and international levels to be effective. On the state level, we need to remove the newly implemented penalties on vehicle registration and utility rates for electric car ownership and we need to build statewide infrastructure to support electric vehicles. We need to avoid zoning restrictions on farmland that block solar, wind and other renewable energy production. We need to support farmers in modernizing their farming practices and equipment to increase the practice of carbon-sequestering no-till farming and cover crops. These practices also protect our top soil and waterways, increase crop yields, and helps stabilize soil moisture levels through the extreme fluctuations in rainfall caused by global warming.

Do you approve of the current state position on abortion rights? What changes to abortion rights should be made?

I oppose any bills to restrict access to abortion. Banning abortions will result in women dying from back-alley abortions and medical conditions that make pregnancy dangerous. Women with non-viable pregnancies will be forced to carry the pregnancy to term just to watch their child suffer and die after birth.

The right to choose is a personal issue for me. My sister has a chronic health condition that would have killed her if she did not have access to a safe, medical abortion, and my daughters have a connective tissue disorder that would make pregnancy very painful and possibly debilitating for them. There are many reasons why a woman may choose to end a pregnancy, and it is never an easy decision. It is a personal decision that should be made by a woman and her doctor, not politicians.

What should be done to combat inflation?

The current rate hikes by many major companies are not the result of increasing production costs or wages. Wages have not kept up with inflation, and corporations are reporting record profits, not losses. Corporate greed appears to be driving inflation, so the answer to controlling inflation is to implement limited, temporary price controls and increase enforcement of anti-trust laws to increase marketplace competition.

Do you support raising the minimum wage?

Yes, but we need to be mindful that we do not put the working poor into a worse economic situation in the process. If we do not increase the income limits for social safety net programs at the same time we raise the minimum wage, the loss of public assistance programs, such as child care assistance and Medicaid, will leave families with less ability to meet their basic needs than before wages were raised. This will make it necessary for people to leave the workforce just to survive, which will worsen our worker shortages.

What role do you think the government should have in establishing workplace policies like paid sick days, paid family and medical leave, and minimum wage?

Many small employers lack the resources to provide paid leave, especially with the recent need to raise wages to attract and retain workers. The government’s role in establishing workplace policies needs to include funding to ensure all full-time workers have paid leave available without putting small employers out of business.

There is increasing scrutiny toward law enforcement nationally, statewide, and locally. Do you feel that the scrutiny is justified?

Scrutiny is justified in any industry when there are incidents resulting in harm or abuse. The child care and education systems are continuously under scrutiny to ensure the children we serve are safe and well cared for. The goal of scrutiny, however, should be focused on system improvement, rather than being punitive, except where criminal laws have been violated.

The recent public outcry against law enforcement has focused attention on systemic problems. These problems place the public and police officers at risk. Rather than promoting systemic punitive actions, such as “defund the police” and other similarly harmful movements, we need to be providing our law enforcement with the training, funding and resources they need to correct their systemic problems. We also need to reduce the burden being placed on law enforcement from our mental health crisis through improvements to access to mental health services and creation of mental health crisis teams that focus on preventing incarceration and violent incidences for individuals with mental illness.

What do you believe to be the #1 public safety issue in Iowa today?

I believe the failure of our mental health system and our lack of sensible gun laws that prevent access to guns by individuals that should not have them are our greatest public safety threat. Red flag laws can prevent a mentally ill or violent individual from accessing a gun to harm themselves or others. The courts can provide a safety net to ensure that gun rights are not unnecessarily restricted and that those rights are restored after the crisis has resolved and the individual no longer poses a safety risk. Common sense guns laws help to protect the rights of responsible gun owners by preventing violent incidents that incite public demand for increased gun restrictions.

