Iowa United States Representative District 2 Candidate: Ashley Hinson

Ashley Hinson, 39, Marion, Iowa

What are your top three priorities if elected?

1. Fire Nancy Pelosi as Speaker of the House, so we can rein in wasteful spending and work to reduce costs for Iowans and get our economy back on track

2. Hold this Administration accountable for their overreaches and failures through aggressive oversight

3. Continue advocating for border security and the resources necessary to stop the flow of fentanyl and meth into our communities

Do you support providing student loan debt relief? Why or why not?

Student loans can’t be “forgiven” or “cancelled,” they can only be transferred to hardworking taxpayers – I oppose President Biden’s student loan transfer. It is unfair and wrong to force those who entered the workforce straight away, or those who already paid off their student loans, to pay for someone else’s degree. Farmers, truck drivers, and linemen shouldn’t have to pay for someone else’s master’s degree. This won’t actually do anything to lower higher education costs, but it will incentivize people to take out loans they can’t afford to pay back. President Biden’s plan is a slap in the face to hardworking Iowa taxpayers and I will fight it.

How do you plan to address housing access and affordability?

Iowans are struggling under the Biden Administration’s policies, with 40-year high inflation meaning sky-high rental rates, unsustainable mortgages, and soaring utility bills. On top of that, the supply chain crisis is causing shortages on housing construction materials. The lack of affordable housing in rural communities is stifling economic development and preventing Iowa from attracting a workforce - with no affordable housing for young families, Iowa’s Main Streets are facing compounding crisis after crisis.

I’ve been working in a bipartisan way through the House Appropriations Committee to expand access to affordable housing options in rural areas, and I support the Family Self-Sufficiency Grant Program to help lower income renters save for homeownership. I am also proud to have secured direct funding for Iowa Heartland Habitat for Humanity.

I know that inflation is hurting everyone right now, and our public servants like local law enforcement, firefighters, and teachers are no exception. That’s why I cosponsored the bipartisan HELPER Act, to make homeownership more accessible for first responders and teachers by lowering the initial costs of purchasing a home. This legislation will help families, but it will also help Iowa recruit and retain these important members of our communities.

How high of a priority should global warming be? What will you do to help address the climate crisis?

We should pursue common sense policies to protect our environment for future generations, prevent severe weather events, and make sure Iowa is part of the solution. Iowa farmers are at the forefront of this conversation, leading through action as they implement innovative agricultural technologies and land management practices. Nobody knows or cares more about our land than our farmers. They should have a seat at the table on this issue, rather than being boxed out by Washington bureaucrats who have never stepped foot on a farm but who want to regulate every pond and ditch on those farms.

In contrast, I support our farmers’ conservation efforts. My legislation, the PRECISE Act, would enable farmers to access precision agriculture technology that reduces input cost and helps the environment at the same time. I’m proud to say my bill passed the House with bipartisan support. I also introduced bipartisan legislation to help preserve Iowa’s natural treasure, the Driftless Area, by giving local farmers conservation tools to improve drinking water and bolster flood mitigation efforts.

Do you approve of the current state position on abortion rights? What changes to abortion rights should be made?

I am pro-life and, like most Iowans, I support common sense exceptions for rape, incest, and life of the mother. I believe all life has dignity and value. I have been consistent in my stance against late-term abortion and against radical bills pushed by Nancy Pelosi that would allow abortion on demand until birth, and would allow doctors to withhold medical care from a baby that survives a botched abortion. Those policies are cruel and unconscionable. I believe we must protect life, and we must support moms and their babies.

I believe that being pro-life means making it easier and more affordable to raise a family, supporting moms and babies during pregnancy and beyond, and expanding access to maternal care, especially in rural communities. That’s why I’ve partnered in a bipartisan way to introduce the Maternal and Child Health Stillbirth Prevention Act to reduce maternal mortality and prevent stillbirths. It’s also why I’ve worked to bring more certified midwives and nurse-midwives into rural communities, expand access to maternal care and birthing centers, and expand the Child Tax Credit so families can afford child-related expenses. I’m also proud to have introduced legislation to make regular birth control available over the counter, so women - especially in rural communities - can access safe, effective birth control without having to drive over an hour to find the nearest health care provider. We should come together to support these common sense solutions and empower women with the resources they need to choose life.

What should be done to combat inflation

Excessive government spending under President Biden and Speaker Pelosi has brought on the worst inflation in 40 years and sparked a recession. Iowans are hurting and cannot afford basic necessities like utility bills, gas, and groceries. The most important step to tamp down inflation is to take back a Republican House Majority so that we can put a stop to spending that does not match Iowan’s priorities. In addition to curbing the government’s excessive overuse of taxpayer dollars, we must enact an all-of-the-above energy strategy to lower the cost of gas and utilities and make more products in the U.S. instead of in foreign countries. I’ll continue to work with anyone who will work with me to lower costs for Iowans.

Do you support raising the minimum wage?

No. A one-size fits all policy on minimum wage does not make sense for Iowans - what works for New York City and San Francisco is not right for Waverly and Independence, Iowa. A national minimum wage increase, in the middle of a recession caused by the Biden Administration’s failed policies, would crush Iowa’s Main Street economy and force small businesses to shutter.

What role do you think the government should have in establishing workplace policies like paid sick days, paid family and medical leave, and minimum wage?

I support getting the government out of the way and allowing workers and employers to come to agreements that make sense for them. That means ensuring that workers have the flexibility they need to support their families. I also believe that parents should never be punished for caring for their children. That’s why I helped introduce the bipartisan FAIR Leave Act, to ensure that a couple working for the same employer both have the ability to take family and medical leave to care for their family. We need more common sense, bipartisan solutions that support working families, not policies that hurt the workforce and make life more expensive. I’ve also introduced legislation to expand the Child Tax Credit so that working families can keep more of their hard-earned money.

There is increasing scrutiny toward law enforcement nationally, statewide, and locally. Do you feel that the scrutiny is justified?

Nobody wants to get bad cops off the street more than good cops. We should always hold law enforcement and other government officials accountable and responsible for their actions. Iowa law enforcement officers are incredible - they wake up every single day, ready to run toward danger to protect our communities. I’m disturbed by the soft on crime policies and defund the police rhetoric that has made recruiting and retaining police officers more difficult.

What do you believe to be the #1 public safety issue in Iowa/Illinois today?

The top public safety issue facing Iowans today is the border crisis caused by the Biden Administration. Our Southern Border is open, cartels and human traffickers are flooding across, lethal drugs like fentanyl are pouring into our communities. With an open border, every state is a border state and our families are less safe. Border Patrol Agents have had over two million illegal immigrants encounters in fiscal year 2022 alone - that’s two-thirds of Iowa’s population. Dozens of individuals on the Terrorist Watch List have tried to take advantage of our open borders, and that’s just the ones we’ve caught. We need to finish the wall, reinstate Remain in Mexico, and end catch-and-release. The Biden Administration’s lax policies are unsafe; we need a secure border.

