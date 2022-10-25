More rain and cooler temperatures Tuesday

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- It is going to be a chilly, breezy and wet day across eastern Iowa and western Illinois as more rain moves through.

Temperatures will hold steady or fall throughout the day with a brisk north wind 10-20 mph.

Rain wraps up tonight, leading to a dry day Wednesday with a mostly sunny sky.

High temperatures the rest of the week will be in the upper 50s to near 60°. There is a slight chance of rain Sunday, but there are discrepancies on how that system will develop. Halloween looks dry with highs near 60°.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler with widespread rain, becoming moderate to heavy at times. High: 50s then falling. Wind: N 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Evening showers (mainly east), then gradual clearing overnight. Low: 40°. Wind: N 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Cool sunshine. High: 58°. Wind: NW 5-15 mph.

