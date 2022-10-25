More rain and cooler temperatures Tuesday

Cool temperatures through the rest of the week
Rain expected to increase in coverage and intensity this morning into the afternoon hours, with highs in the 40's to low 50's.
By Kyle Kiel
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- It is going to be a chilly, breezy and wet day across eastern Iowa and western Illinois as more rain moves through.

Temperatures will hold steady or fall throughout the day with a brisk north wind 10-20 mph.

Rain wraps up tonight, leading to a dry day Wednesday with a mostly sunny sky.

High temperatures the rest of the week will be in the upper 50s to near 60°. There is a slight chance of rain Sunday, but there are discrepancies on how that system will develop. Halloween looks dry with highs near 60°.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler with widespread rain, becoming moderate to heavy at times. High: 50s then falling. Wind: N 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Evening showers (mainly east), then gradual clearing overnight. Low: 40°. Wind: N 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Cool sunshine. High: 58°. Wind: NW 5-15 mph.

