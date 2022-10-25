Niabi to wrap up season with ‘Boo at The Zoo’ this weekend

The final day of the 2022 season is Oct. 30
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
COAL VALLEY, Ill. (KWQC) -It’s getting close to the end of October. That means the return of Niabi Zoo’s Boo at the Zoo--the annual celebration of “Merry not Scary” Halloween festivities--will run Oct. 29-30 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Joel Vanderbush, Niabi Zoo, highlights all the fun slated for the two days. Discount ticketing is available online here. Please note: the last day of the 2022 season will be Oct. 30.

Boo at the Zoo features trick-or-treating, decorated trails, and special Halloween Animal Enrichment projects. Visitors are encouraged to wear costumes.

Note: Niabi admission tickets pre-ordered online by 9 a.m. the day of your visit will be discounted while tickets purchased in-person at the gate the day of your visit will cost a few dollars more. Members may attend for free.

Niabi Zoo is located at 13010 Niabi Zoo Road, Coal Valley. For more information, call 309-799-3482.

