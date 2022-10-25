Police: 3 injured Rock Island crash

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Three people were injured in a crash on 78th Avenue West Tuesday morning in Rock Island.

The Rock Island Police Department responded around 12:06 a.m. Tuesday to a head-on crash near the intersection of Route 92 and 78th Avenue West, according to a media release.

Police said a GMC Sierra truck and a Jeep Grand Cherokee crashed on 78th Avenue West, just west of the Route 92 intersection.

The driver of the GMC Sierra truck, 41-year-old Scott F. Reid, and the passenger both had life-threatening injuries, police said. They were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The driver of the Jeep Grand Cherokee was also taken to an area hospital but was later released, police said.

Reid was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, police said. Due to his injuries, was released on a notice to appear.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing.

Police ask anyone with information related to this case to contact the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or using the P3 Tips app.

