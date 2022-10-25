Police: Juvenile charged in connection to Burlington shooting

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - A juvenile was charged Tuesday in connection to the two people injured after a shooting in Burlington Saturday, according to police.

The Burlington Police Department, with the help of Des Moines County deputies, West Burlington police and Des Moines County Sheriff’s K-9, officers found the person of interest in the shooting Saturday, according to a media release.

The juvenile is charged with two counts of willful injury and intimidation with a weapon, police siad. The juvenile was referred to Juvenile Court Services.

According to police, Burlington officers responded around 12:01 a.m. Saturday to the area of 9th and Locust streets for a report of shots fired.

Shortly after an area hospital reported a 17-year-old and 21-year-old with gunshot wounds checked into the emergency room, police said. The two people had been taken to the hospital by private vehicle with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

According to police, there was an altercation before the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

Police ask anyone with information regarding this investigation to call the Burlington Police Department at 319-753-8375 or Crime Stoppers at 319-753-6835.

