Prosecutors identify man fatally shot in Ohio, Illinois

OHIO, Ill. (KWQC) - The Bureau County State’s Attorney’s Office has identified a man fatally shot Sunday as 69-year-old Jerome Lauer.

The man accused of shooting him, Matthew J. Pairadee, 31, made an initial appearance Tuesday in Bureau County Circuit Court on three counts of first-degree murder and one count of home invasion.

A judge set bond at $10 million. He will be arraigned on Nov. 28.

Court records also show the judge ordered a fitness evaluation. A status hearing on the evaluation is scheduled for Dec. 16, court records show.

Around 6 p.m. Sunday, the Bureau County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a 10-month-old child taken by a non-custodial parent in the 300 block of West Railroad Street, Ohio, Illinois, according to a media release.

Before deputies arrived, Lauer was found dead near the intersection of West Railroad and Elm streets, deputies said.

Pairadee was identified by deputies while driving a vehicle into the garage at his home in the 200 block of East Long Street, deputies said.

Deputies got a search warrant after Pairadee barricaded himself in the basement of the house, according to deputies.

After several hours of negotiations with deputies and the Illinois State Police, chemical agents were put into the house and Pairadee was arrested, according to deputies.

