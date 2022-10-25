Rock Island bookstore to champion Quad Cities’ authors at a Nov. 13 conference

Rock Island bookstore to champion Quad Cities’ authors at a Nov. 13 conference
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The Artsy Bookworm is an independent community book store that sells new and used books, original art, toys, gifts, and other merchandise at 1319 30th Street, Rock Island.

Tamara Felden, owner of The Artsy Bookworm, and Elaine K. Olson, licensed clinical counselor, ordained pastor and author of My Walk With Grief, talks about an upcoming author conference to be held on Sunday, Nov. 13.

This author’s conference will bring together a number of the local writers who have books that are sold at the independent retailer.

The event will be held at Skylark QC, 4401 7th Avenue, Rock Island. The gathering will be open to the public at 4:30 p.m.

The Artsy Bookworm is a big champion for local authors, often inviting them to the store for special readings and book signing events. For more information, visit The Artsy Bookworm (website) or call 309-558-0278.

