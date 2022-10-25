Sir Elton John thanks Univ. of Iowa, Ohio State marching bands for tribute performance

Iowa's band performed a tribute to Elton John with the Ohio State University marching band over the weekend.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 7:44 AM CDT
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Grammy Award-winning artist, Elton John, applauded a tribute performance from over the weekend by the marching bands from the University of Iowa and Ohio State University.

The performance came at halftime during the college football game between the Hawkeyes and the Buckeyes on Saturday at Ohio Stadium in Columbus.

It was the first time the Ohio State marching band performed with another marching band at the stadium.

The show was a tribute to Sir Elton John. Ohio State music professor Doctor William McDaniel put the show together. McDaniel received his doctorate at the University of Iowa.

Sir Elton John tweeted about the performance on Monday, thanking the two bands and calling the performance an incredible dedication with so much creativity.

