What’s the good news, Quad Cities?

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Whenever you need a dose of good news to contrast with the usual fare within the 24/7 news culture, you can count on this regular feature.

Every month, Sean Leary from QuadCities.com and KWQC-TV6′s Paula Sands Live team up to offer you a rundown of some of the fun, interesting, and positive things going on in and around the area.

Please note that the news site has recently launched a brand new mobile app as the perfect complement with their website content.

So, what’s the good news for October 2022? The following stories are highlighted:

Local Ghosthunters’ Show hits top 5 on Netflix: 28 Days Haunted, featuring local ghost hunter Aaron Thompson and his team, is in the top five among all Netflix shows this week.

United Township freshman wins WB6 Cross Country championship and conference MVP honors: 2003 was the last time that a female runner from UTHS won the Western Big 6 individual title. This year Rubi Tapia-Macias broke that spell and was also named MVP at the conference meet.

Rock Island students stay engaged during fall break: more than 100 students participated in Spring Forward’s Fall Intersession Camps from Oct. 3-Oct. 7.

Moline company featured in Wall Street Journal: Wild Cherry Spoon Co. was recently featured in last Saturday’s Wall Street Journal – Off Duty (part of the Wall Street Journal Weekend edition). The article featured a kitchen utensil known as a Spurtle, which is a utensil used for porridge/flat oatcakes in Scotland. Wild Cherry Spoon Co. is an artisan manufacturer of kitchenware and home goods based in Moline.

Galesburg Public Library benefits from donations: the library stands on stronger financial footing now that the Galesburg Community Foundation’s matching grant has been met. This year, The Galesburg Community Foundation (GCF) offered a 2:1 match grant challenge to the community to help raise over $700,000 in funds for the new facility.

Bettendorf launches Blanket Drive For area homeless: The Rotary Club of Bettendorf is spearheading the second annual Bettendorf Rotary Blanket Drive in the Quad Cities area from October 3 through December 2. The goal is to receive 4,000+ blankets in 2022 which is double the amount from last year. KWQC-TV6 is holding a 12-hour drive up, drop off blanket drive on Friday, Oct. 28, as part of this effort.

Rock Island donates books to students: Tamara Feldman, owner of the Artsy Bookworm, started the campaign “Planting Books-Seeds 4 a Better Future”. She asked the community to step up and help out local kids. And they delivered! Through the donation campaign, Feldman was able to purchase enough books that every second-grade student at Rock Island Acadamy would be able to walk away with a three-book bundle.

