Widespread Rain Expected Today

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Keep the wet weather gear handy for another round of widespread steady rain today. Clouds and precipitation will keep readings confined to the 50′s, before falling back into the 40′s later this afternoon. Showers continue through this evening, followed by clearing skies as the front exits the region. When all is done, some areas could see up to an additional 1″ of rain. High pressure builds into the upper Midwest, providing us with cool sunshine Wednesday. Look for scattered clouds in and out of the region Thursday through the weekend, with highs in the 50′s to near 60 degree through the period.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler with occasional showers. High: 53° then falling. Wind: N 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Evening showers, then gradual clearing overnight. Low: 40°. Wind: N 10-15+ mph.

WEDNESDAY: Cool sunshine. High: 58°. Wind: NW 5-15+ mph.

