Widespread rain expected Tuesday

Cool temperatures through the rest of the week
Rain expected to increase in coverage and intensity this morning into the afternoon hours, with highs in the 40's to low 50's.
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Keep the wet weather gear handy for another round of widespread steady rain Tuesday. We’ll see periods of moderate to heavy rain at times, especially in the southern and eastern parts of the viewing area.

Clouds and precipitation will keep readings confined to the 50′s, before falling back into the 40′s later this afternoon. Showers continue through late Tuesday evening (shifting mainly east of the Mississippi River) followed by clearing skies as the front exits the region.

When all is done, some areas could see up to an additional 1″+ of rain. High pressure builds into the upper Midwest, providing us with cool sunshine Wednesday. Look for scattered clouds and sunshine in and out of the region Thursday through the weekend, with highs in the 50′s to the lower 60′s through the period.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler with widespread rain, becoming moderate to heavy at times. High: 53° then falling. Wind: N 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Evening showers (mainly east), then gradual clearing overnight. Low: 40°. Wind: N 10-15+ mph.

WEDNESDAY: Cool sunshine. High: 58°. Wind: NW 5-15+ mph.

