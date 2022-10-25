Winning Powerball numbers drawn for $625M jackpot

The $625 million jackpot is the 8th largest in Powerball history.
The $625 million jackpot is the 8th largest in Powerball history.(Source: CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Powerball jackpot climbed to $625 million ahead of Monday night’s drawing.

The winning numbers are 18, 23, 35, 45, 54 and 16.

The jackpot is the 8th largest in Powerball history. Its cash value is nearly $300 million.

According to Powerball, the jackpot was last won Aug. 3. Since then, there have been 34 drawings in a row in which no one has matched all six numbers.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Bureau County Sheriff’s Office responded around 6 p.m. Sunday to a report of a 10-month-old...
Man fatally shot in Ohio, Illinois, deputies say
Davenport man wins 25k every year for life
Structure fire in East Moline
Large house fire on 18th Street in East Moline
Officials in Tennessee say a skydiver died after an incident occurred during a high school...
Skydiver dies after incident during high school football pregame show
A Muscatine County fire near Bayfield Road.
Sheriff: Several farm buildings, equipment, destroyed by fire in Muscatine

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz.
More questioning sought of Trump aide in Mar-a-Lago probe
An above-ground fuel storage tank stands at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam on Monday, Oct. 24,...
US military to begin draining Pearl Harbor pipelines
Police are investigating an area of Morton Drive near 19th Street.
Heavy police presence in East Moline
The recalled dry shampoo products were distributed nationwide and retailers have been notified...
Dove, TRESemmé, other dry shampoos recalled over benzene levels