Antique Spectacular
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 9:43 AM CDT
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -Dick Taber, Dick Taber Estate Sales, promotes a big event that will be a must-see destination for those that love and collect antiques and vintage items.

The Fall Antique Spectacular Vintage Market is set for Nov. 4-6 at the at the QCCA Expo Center, 2621 4th Avenue, Rock Island. Admission: $8

See more at www.AntiqueSpectacular.com.

ANTIQUE SPECTACULAR VINTAGE MARKETFriday, Nov. 4 | 4 - 8 p.m.Saturday, Nov. 5 | 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.Sunday, Nov. 6 | 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.QCCA Expo Center2621 4th Ave., Rock IslandAdmission: $8AntiqueSpectacular.com

