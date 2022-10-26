Board & Brush Quad Cities
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Christina and Brooks Smith, Board & Brush Quad Cities, talk about services offered through their new DIY studio business--including numerous holiday-related workshops during November and December.
Board & Brush Quad Cities is located at 5159 Utica Ridge Road, Davenport. Visit the website at https://boardandbrush.com/quadcities/ or call them at 563-340-7487.
