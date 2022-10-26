Board & Brush Quad Cities

Board & Brush Quad Cities
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Christina and Brooks Smith, Board & Brush Quad Cities, talk about services offered through their new DIY studio business--including numerous holiday-related workshops during November and December.

Board & Brush Quad Cities is located at 5159 Utica Ridge Road, Davenport. Visit the website at https://boardandbrush.com/quadcities/ or call them at 563-340-7487.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating an area of Morton Drive near 19th Street.
Search warrant reveals new details in assault that left East Moline officer injured
The rescue team performed CPR on the man, but he died at the scene, according to the Winnebago...
Man dies after he was found unconscious in grain bin elevator
Davenport man wins 25k every year for life
The Bureau County Sheriff’s Office responded around 6 p.m. Sunday to a report of a 10-month-old...
Man fatally shot in Ohio, Illinois, deputies say
The Bureau County Sheriff’s Office responded around 6 p.m. Sunday to a report of a 10-month-old...
Prosecutors identify man fatally shot in Ohio, Illinois

Latest News

Knox County sheriff election
Meet the candidate: James Robertson
Hometown Living Expo
New Hometown Living Expo to be held Nov. 12-13
Gilda's Clubhouse
Gilda’s Club expands with new clubhouse space at Genesis West
Keokuk man arrested on drug, firearm charges