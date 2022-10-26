Crews respond to Davenport duplex fire Tuesday

Crews respond to a Davenport duplex fire Tuesday.(MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Crews respond to a Davenport duplex fire Tuesday.

The Davenport Fire Department responded Tuesday about 8 p.m. to a fire in the 400 block of West 65th Street, according to a media release.

Firefighters first on scene found a two-story duplex with smoke, according to the release. The fire was found in the kitchen of the right-side unit, which was not occupied at the time.

The fire department put out the fire, crews said. Firefights found two dogs in the basement and got them out of the duplex safely.

According to crews, one person was treated on scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, firefighters said.

