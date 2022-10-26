Davenport man sentenced to prison for firearm charge

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was sentenced Tuesday to 60 months, or five years, in prison for felon in possession of a firearm, according to a media release.

Colique Depree Brown, 28, was ordered to serve three years of supervised release, after his imprisonment.

According to court records, officers saw two vehicles racing in Davenport around 4 a.m. Sept. 19, 2021.

A trooper attempted to stop the vehicle, and Brown was one of four passengers, they drove the vehicle away to Bettendorf where they crashed in a residential neighborhood, court records show. Then the four people ran away, Brown carrying a t-shirt.

Brown was tased by troopers and the t-shirt flew out of his hand, according to court records. He was taken to the Scott County Jail, where Brown made a phone call and asked someone to return to the crash area and get a handgun, “before the sun come[s] up.”

A homeowner reported around 6:30 a.m., there was cocaine in their yard, that another passenger of the vehicle had, according to court records. While officer got the cocaine, they found a gun near where Brown had been tased. The handgun was reported stolen.

A review of surveillance video showed the t-shirt land on the ground and an object bouncing out of it, court records show.

According to the release, Brown pleaded guilty on May 2.

