Fang-tastic feasts for Halloween fun

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -How about celebrating Halloween with a “Fang-tastic Feast” full of spooky treats and fun eats?

Hy-Vee dietitian Nina Struss discusses some tips and tricks to enjoy Halloween with health in mind including mindful candy consumption by incorporating sweet treats regularly into your family’s diet. This ensures that kids will be relaxed about treats, in general. Deprivation can lead to problems like whining. See more on this topic here.

Hy-Vee dietitians’ top 3 tips for enjoying Halloween with health in mind:

Start off your Halloween celebration with a fun-filled and fueling family meal balanced with vegetables and protein. And let the kids help assemble the spooky recipes. Add costumes or music to make it extra festive. 2. Focus on adding in active fall festivities that get the whole family moving and enjoying time spent together like a favorite fall activity such as hiking, autumn sports, apple picking, etc. Preserve the joy of Halloween by being relaxed when it comes to sweets and sugar.

Struss also demos some fun “Fang-static Feast” foods including recipes for Gummy Worm Ice Cubes (for beverages), Spider Salad and Witch Broom Breadsticks. Hyperlinks for the detailed recipes are embedded or follow this link for the Seasons magazine article about “Fang-tastic Feast”: https://seasons.hy-vee.com/fang-tastic-feast

Be sure to pick up a free copy of the October issue of Seasons magazine at Hy-Vee stores or visit the online version: https://a9effd958e0dc59aaf3b-80520a33cc33a15351bd958c9b8ecc55.ssl.cf2.rackcdn.com/Seasons-PDF/October2022Seasons.pdf

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.