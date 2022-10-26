Free A1C hemoglobin tests available in November at area Hy-Vees

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -During November, two area Hy-Vee stores will be offering free hemoglobin A1C screenings on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Registered dietitian Nina Struss, Hy-Vee demonstrates and explains all the necessary information including an example of the A1C testing process as Paula Sands actually had a blood sample drawn from a finger.

Please note: to get the free hemoglobin A1C test, you MUST register online (link).

Participating locations: Hy-Vee at Northgate Mall, 1823 East Kimberly Road, Davenport, and Hy-Vee, 201 West Tenth Avenue, Milan, IL.

Hemoglobin A1C is a simple blood test that tells your average blood sugar level over the last 2-3 months. An A1C screening can also identify prediabetes while being used as a tool by physicians to diagnose diabetes and monitor the effectiveness of your diabetes treatment over time.

For someone who is at low risk of developing diabetes, their doctor may recommend an annual A1C test or even testing every few years. For someone with diabetes, they are often encouraged to get an A1C test every 6 months if their diabetes treatment is working well and every 3 months if they are working on adjusting their treatment.

Limited screening spots are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Request your free screening today and on a first-come, first-serve basis. Request your free screening today and register HERE

The complimentary hemoglobin A1C screenings are made possible thanks to the following generous sponsors: That’s It bars, Dexcom Medical, Catalina Crunch and Blue Diamond Almond Flour.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.