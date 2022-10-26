Gilda’s Club expands with new clubhouse space at Genesis West

Gilda’s Club expands with new clubhouse space at Genesis West
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Kelsey Allen, Gilda’s Club of the Quad Cities talks about upcoming events and the expansion of an additional clubhouse at Genesis West in Davenport--which means there is a clubhouse on both sides of the Mississippi.

For more information or to support the non-profit which has served the community for 24 years, visit https://www.gildasclubqc.org/ or call 563-326-7504.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating an area of Morton Drive near 19th Street.
Search warrant reveals new details in assault that left East Moline officer injured
The rescue team performed CPR on the man, but he died at the scene, according to the Winnebago...
Man dies after he was found unconscious in grain bin elevator
Davenport man wins 25k every year for life
The Bureau County Sheriff’s Office responded around 6 p.m. Sunday to a report of a 10-month-old...
Man fatally shot in Ohio, Illinois, deputies say
The Bureau County Sheriff’s Office responded around 6 p.m. Sunday to a report of a 10-month-old...
Prosecutors identify man fatally shot in Ohio, Illinois

Latest News

Knox County sheriff election
Meet the candidate: James Robertson
Hometown Living Expo
New Hometown Living Expo to be held Nov. 12-13
Keokuk man arrested on drug, firearm charges
Board & Brush
Board & Brush Quad Cities