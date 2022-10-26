Gilda’s Club expands with new clubhouse space at Genesis West

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Kelsey Allen, Gilda’s Club of the Quad Cities talks about upcoming events and the expansion of an additional clubhouse at Genesis West in Davenport--which means there is a clubhouse on both sides of the Mississippi.

For more information or to support the non-profit which has served the community for 24 years, visit https://www.gildasclubqc.org/ or call 563-326-7504.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.