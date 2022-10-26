Iowa surrealist artist James Henry to have upcoming exhibits

Iowa surrealism artist James Henry to have upcoming exhibits
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) -Nearly 20 years ago, an artist from Burlington was a guest on PSL and presented Paula with a painting called “Pulse of the City”. The work team liked it so much, it was kept at TV6 for many years, but it has been hanging in Paula’s home for the past 9 years.

Artist James Henry, returns to the show to discuss two upcoming “Color Blind” exhibitions of his surrealist works at the Moline Public Library from November through January 2023) and Quad City Arts from Dec. 9-Jan. 27.

Each exhibit will show different paintings. To see or shop for Henry’s works, visit https://fineartamerica.com/profiles/4-james-henry

Simply defined, surrealism is an artistic movement depicting unnerving, illogical and dreamlike scenes that seemingly express the unconscious mind. The use of symbols and collage is common (among other techniques) in the creation of imagery that often are meant as a statement about elements of society.

